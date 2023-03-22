Legislators give C.A.M.P. $10,000 to leverage state grant

The Cattaraugus County Legislature gave Citizens Advocating Memorial Preservation (C.A.M.P.) $10,000 toward the preservation of the Cattaraugus County Civil War Memorial and Historic Building.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers agreed to donate $10,000 to Citizens Advocating Memorial Preservation (C.A.M.P.) to help the group get the building on the National Register of Historic Places.

Legislators Don Benson, R-Allegany, and Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, sponsored the resolution to help C.A.M.P., which purchased the former county museum and Board of Elections buildings on Court Street from the county several years ago.

