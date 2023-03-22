Legislators give C.A.M.P. $10,000 to leverage state grant

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers agreed to donate $10,000 to Citizens Advocating Memorial Preservation (C.A.M.P.) to help the group get the building on the National Register of Historic Places.
Legislators Don Benson, R-Allegany, and Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, sponsored the resolution to help C.A.M.P., which purchased the former county museum and Board of Elections buildings on Court Street from the county several years ago.
The county’s grant will help C.A.M.P. prepare an application for funding from the New York State Historic Preservation Department to seek designation by the National Register of Historic Places.
The Cattaraugus County Civil War Memorial and Historic Building was dedicated in 1914 to the county’s Civil War veterans. It was later used as the County Museum and Civil War Memorial.
The museum moved in 2004 to Machias and county lawmakers voted in 2013 to demolish the building. C.A.M.P. purchased the building in 2017 and has been trying to raise funds for its preservation ever since.
Legislator Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, said nothing has been done since C.A.M.P. bought the building several years ago. “It’s a unique building if you are a squirrel or a mouse,” he said.
Benson said he submitted the resolution on behalf of C.A.M.P., which is trying to preserve the historic building. They asked for help getting on the National Historic Register, he said. That would help in their preservation efforts.
Burr agreed, saying the county’s $10,000 might help the group in its bid for millions to renovate and preserve the Civil War memorial. This will help leverage a state grant, he added.
Three legislators voted against the resolution: Marsh, Kip Morrow, R-Portville, and Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua.
Another resolution was approved calling for a contract with the Salamanca Rail Museum for $10,000 for a video surveillance system to protect from future vandalism.
Salamanca Republican Laurie Hunt sponsored the resolution in light of recent vandalism at the Rail Museum.
After a public hearing at which no one spoke, legislators also approved a local law creating the Department of Assigned Counsel with a full-time director and secretary.
Another resolution created a position of social worker in the Public Defender’s Office.
Legislators also voted to oppose Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to override local zoning laws to meet the state’s initiative to build 800,000 homes across the state over the next 10 years.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)