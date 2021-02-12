WELLSVILLE — Area veterans are looking out for fellow veterans buried in the old Johnson Cemetery.
One of the oldest cemeteries in the village got attention recently when Jones Memorial Hospital asked for permission for a right of way to its new parking area, under construction just north of the cemetery.
What came into view was the headstones and overall lack of upkeep. Under New York law, the cemetery is under the purview of the town of Wellsville, although it is located in the village adjacent to the hospital complex.
At Wednesday night’s town board meeting, Supervisor Shad Alsworth said the town had received good news concerning the nearly 200-year-old graveyard, where the first burial in the cemetery was recorded as being in 1840.
Alsworth told the board he received a letter from Dennis White, director of the American Legion Riders Post 702, indicating the group will work to improve the cemetery.
“It has disturbed me and others that for so long this cemetery has been overlooked,” White wrote. “As part of the American Legion, we place American flags in that cemetery ... among others throughout the area. We do this on or about Memorial Day to honor the many veterans in our local cemeteries in recognition to all they gave for the country, town and county.”
White wrote that the Johnson Cemetery is “long overdue for attention.” There are more than 400 people buried there, with 28 of them being veterans.
“Many of the stones have fallen over, need to be straightened and headstones put back on the graves,” White wrote. “It is our goal to show respect to all who are buried in the cemetery, veterans and (non-veterans) and to give them the dignity they so deserve.”
White indicated that one group of Riders will work on Johnson Cemetery, while there is also a group doing the same work on the cemetery on Bellamy Hill.
“Our hope is that both cemeteries will again be a place of reverence and solemnity,” While wrote. “We are not asking for funding from the town. We intend to do the fundraising necessary to cover any costs that occur.”
Alsworth’s motion to approve the work was unanimously approved. He added, “I hope the public will support any fundraisers the Riders hold for the improvement of the cemetery.”
It was further noted by councilman Jessie Case, who is working with Jones Memorial on its request regarding the right of way, that he has learned that 37 Civil War veterans and one veteran from the War of 1812 are buried in Johnson Cemetery.
He further commended historian Ron Taylor’s input on the subject and credited an article in the Olean Times Herald in November for raising attention concerning the cemetery.