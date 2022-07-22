Zeldin attacked

In this screen grab from video by WHEC TV of Rochester, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (right), New York's Republican candidate for governor, is accosted Thursday by a man identified as David Jakubonis, 43, while Zeldin was speaking on an outdoor stage in Perinton.

NEW YORK — A man brandishing a sharp object who attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in Western New York has been charged with attempted assault.

“I’m OK,” Zeldin said in a statement after the incident Thursday. “Fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.”

