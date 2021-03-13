OLEAN — They’ve climbed volcanoes, snorkeled in a cove and taken a night hike through a rainforest.
Following their adventures on trips to South America and Central America, students in Dan Freeman’s science class at Olean High School likely learned more than they could have online or from a book.
Because of this, Freeman, a 10th-grade Earth Science teacher, said he hopes to continue on with the remarkable trips for students. While a trip to Iceland this summer is still up in the air due to the pandemic, Freeman is certain it can be moved to 2022 if needed. In addition, a trip to Australia and Zealand in 2023 is being planned, as well.
Freeman said the first trip taken with his students was taken approximately five years ago with fellow Earth Science teacher Darlene Connelly, now retired.
“For years, I was always telling (Connelly) that we teach all this science in the classroom and it (can be) kind of boring, but when you get out there in real life, science is so much more interesting when you’re actually experiencing it,” Freeman remarked.
He had initially suggested science trips in the United States to Connelly, who had traveled to Europe with the foreign language program.
“So finally one day (Connelly) said, ‘Hey, Dan, we’re going to do it, a science trip’” outside of the country, Freeman recalled. “She was pretty much the team leader that year (in 2016), she pretty much did all the work and I was the chaperone.”
The two and a group of five students, who were funded through scholarships provided by an anonymous donor, traveled to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands in South America during a seven-day trip. The students had to fill out scholarship applications that were based on need and merit.
“These trips are truly based on science,” he continued. “Whatever we’re teaching in class, we’re reinforcing with these trips … it sounds like a vacation and looks like a vacation, but it’s really an educational opportunity.”
For example, during their hike up a volcano in the Galapagos Island, the group talked about how the islands are a hot spot. They also took a hike to find giant Galapagos tortoises on the islands.
“Then we went snorkeling and saw giant green sea turtles,” he recalled. “Those were just a few of the things we did.”
After Connelly retired, Freeman took the next science trip in 2018 to Costa Rica in Central America with 14 or 15 students and parents. During that trip, most of the students paid their own way as there was only one scholarship available for a youngster.
“We did a night hike through a rainforest … and planted a tree in the rainforest,” he said, remembering they also visited national parks.
“We also ziplined through the rainforest .. and saw white face monkeys that tried to steal things from our backpacks,” he commented “We stopped on the side of the road and saw sloths in the trees.”
The group also saw volcanoes in the region.
Connelly said the current plans are for a trip to Iceland in July, but expects it to be pushed back a year due to the COVID pandemic.
“We were going to see how (Iceland) meets all of the power needs through geothermal production,” he said of plans for that trip. “And we want to go hiking on a glacier in Iceland.”
In addition, Freeman has planned a trip for students in 2023 to Australia and New Zealand.
A student who had traveled to Costa Rica with the group is Maddox Windus, who is a junior.
“It was definitely worth it,” Windus said. “You got to meet new people, see new things and learn new things.”
Superintendent Rick Moore said he appreciates the time expended on the program by Freeman, who is also the girls’ soccer coach.
“The kids get so excited for these trips,” Moore said. “It’s amazing because all types of kids go, it’s a real thrill for them. For a lot of them, it’s a total life-changing experience.”
Freeman said he plans to conduct the trips every two years, and would like to have deserving students who are financially-disadvantaged attend, as well. He said past fundraisers conducted by the students, however, haven’t always done well.
As a result, donations from the community to help the program are welcomed. For more information, contact Principal Jeff Andreano at the high school at 375-8010.
