ALBANY — The League of Women Voters of New York State has received an anonymous $1 million donation to, according to the organization, "expand and strengthen its fight to defend democracy and voting rights for all."
The donation comes during a time of transformation for the League, which marked its 100th anniversary in 2019. In a press statement Tuesday, the organization said the funds will allow the League to bolster efforts to "address voter suppression at the state and local level" and "expand efforts to educate voters and work to ensure voting ease and access for all New Yorkers."
Laura Ladd Bierman, executive director of LWVNYS, indicated the donation is the largest gift the NY League has ever received. A key motivation for the gift was to draw attention to the League's efforts as a non-partisan organization that seeks to educate, inform and encourage citizens to take an active part in their governance at every level.
The NY League will strive to increase the state's voter participation rates — New York ranked 30th in the nation for turnout in 2020. Ladd Bierman said the League is particularly focused on increasing youth participation in elections. In 2020, only 45% of 18- to 29-year-olds cast a ballot in the state. The League seeks to increase youth voter participation to 60% through improved outreach and education.
“Over the last decade, the League has successfully advocated for the modernization of New York state’s elections, resulting in passage of progressive voting rights reforms that increase ballot accessibility," Ladd Bierman said. "Now the League is taking on the monumental task of informing voters of these rapid operational changes while simultaneously working to provide nonpartisan election information in the form of candidate forums and ballot guides."
Judie Gorenstein, president of the NY League, said the $1 million gift is seen as a new opportunity that will create a more impactful state League.
"While this is a significant gift, it does not fully fund the State League in perpetuity," she said. "In fact, the donor hopes the gift will inspire others to support the mission of the League. This gift provides a huge endorsement of the state League and will also benefit local Leagues around the State."
To find out more about the local League of Women Voters of Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties, call (716) 904-1327 or email cattarauguslwv@gmail.com.