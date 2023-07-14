ST. BONAVENTURE — A Leadership Summit hosted by Leadership Cattaraugus, Leadership Allegany and the Chautauqua Leadership Network is set for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Doyle Conference Center at St. Bonaventure University.
The theme is “Creating an Engaged and Dynamic Team” and the day will include a keynote address Dr. Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs at SUNY Jamestown Community College, as well as a panel discussion and breakout sessions.
Panelists also include Brooke Harris, chairman of the Allegany County Board of Legislators; Alizé Scott-Nowell, director of social justice and racial equity at the YWCA in Jamestown; DJ Moore, peer advocate and benefits advisor with Directions in Independent Living, Inc.; Tony Turano, retired commissioner of social services in Cattaraugus County; and Katie Castro, Ally Co. founder and CEO.
Young, who has been in his position at JCC since 2014, worked for 10 years at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Throughout his years working in higher education, he has worked in enrollment, fundraising and marketing, as well as serving for several years as the director of the Center for the Advancement of Leadership at UVU.
He is a certified strengths coach with the Gallup organization and he consults with individuals and teams on strengths-based performance and leadership solutions. He is the founder of 221b Performance Solutions, a leadership and organizational development firm that works with organizations to assess performance, design solutions and implement strategies for addressing a variety of challenges.
Harris, first elected to the Allegany County Board of Legislators in 2018, represents District V, which includes the municipalities of Alfred, Allen, Almond, Birdsall, Burns, Canaseraga, Grove and West Almond.
He sits on the New York State Association of Counties Standing Committee on Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and is vice chair of the National Association of Counties Steering Committee on Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
Scott-Nowell is also an adjunct faculty member at JCC, where she links relevant historical context to current contemporary issues in an Introduction to Sociology course and an inquiry course titled The Black Experience. She earned a BA in communication and sociology in 2019 and a master’s in American Studies with a concentration in African American Studies in 2022.
During Moore’s many years of experience with Directions in Independent Living, he has provided several types of advocacy services. He specializes in helping individuals navigate through the Social Security Administration to obtain and maintain financial security through federal benefit programs, including Social Security and Supplemental Security Income.
Moore received his Bachelor of Science in social work from SUNY Brockport.
Turano is a member of the 2014 Leadership Cattaraugus cohort and continues to serve as the organization’s vice president. He recently retired from county government work where he most recently served as Commissioner of Social Services, managing a staff of 190 and a budget of just under a quarter billion dollars.
During his tenure, he developed innovative programs to assist the employees of the department and the residents of Cattaraugus County. Turano served for the past four years as the western regional representative to the New York Public Welfare Association, for whom he presented a number of workshops on leadership. He continues to hold a number of board seats around the county and the state.
Castro is a speaker, strategist and entrepreneur who leads Ally Co., is on the Preaching Team at Zion Covenant Church, and partners with local agencies in her hometown of Jamestown as a board member, volunteer and coach.
She holds a master’s degree in strategic leadership from St. Bonaventure.
The cost for the summit is $60 for current cohorts and alumni of LC, LA and CLN and $70 for the public. Online registration is open at https://shop.oleanny.com/collections/event-tickets.
Other sponsors include the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, Cutco Corporation, LeBarron Studios, Jodi Fuller, president of Leadership Cattaraugus’ Board of Directors, St. Bonaventure and Cynde B Photography.