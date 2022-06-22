OLEAN — The Leadership Cattaraugus Scholarship Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is seeking donations to support aspiring business, civic and community leaders in Cattaraugus County.
The Leadership Cattaraugus board of directors established the scholarship fund in 2018 to make program tuition more affordable to worthy individuals applying to participate in the leadership program.
The Leadership Cattaraugus class of 2022 is the first to receive and benefit from in-person programming since 2019.
“This year’s cohort is 18 people — with the majority from the cohort of 2020 that was cancelled due to the pandemic.” reported Meme Yanetsko, Leadership Cattaraugus program administrator. “The LC Board and our mentors were excited to be back in the saddle with our leadership building program,” she added.
As Leadership Cattaraugus relaunches its in-person programming, the board is seeking support for its scholarship fund at CRCF, so that more people can experience the program’s curriculum.
The fund provides scholarships to cover the lesser of 25% of the cost of tuition or $400.
Applicants must live in and/or work in Cattaraugus County and be employed by a small (fewer than 100 employees) government entity, nonprofit or small business independently owned and operated in Cattaraugus County.
With increased support, the scholarship fund could subsidize additional scholarships, said Meme Yanetsko, Leadership Cattaraugus program administrator.
Leadership Cattaraugus recently received a donation of $1,000 from Paul Brown Motors.
“The idea behind the scholarship is to get all sizes of businesses and organizations to send their employees to LC. With these donations, the Leadership Cattaraugus board is able to provide partial tuition to one or two persons each year,” stated Jodi Fuller, LC Board President.
As the program gears up to welcome the class of 2023 next January, those interested in applying for the scholarship are encouraged to review this year’s application at cattfoundation.org/apply-for-scholarships.
An updated timeline for the application process will be announced at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Leadership Cattaraugus Scholarship Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.