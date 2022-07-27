OLEAN — Leadership Cattaraugus is accepting applications for its 2023 cohort, which will run from January until October.
This will be a permanent schedule change for the program that helps to grow future civic and community leaders after previously following a March through December schedule.
“The Board of Directors at Leadership Cattaraugus had kicked this change around beginning in 2020,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, program administrator for LC.
With COVID-19 restricting both 2020 and 2021 leadership programs to virtual sessions, the LC board decided to do the traditional March through December school for its cohort in 2022.
“In mid-2021, the board started planning on an in-person cohort for 2022 but didn’t want to risk the move to January because of the continued uncertainty created by the pandemic,” explained Jodi Fuller, LC board president. “We tabled it until May of this year and then decided to move the 2023 cohort to a January to October schedule.”
Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 program, which will begin with a day-and-a-half retreat in January. All applications will be screened by a selection committee and those selected will be notified in December.
Selection criteria include leadership potential, commitment to service and a clear desire to contribute to the county’s well-being. Tuition for the 10-month program is $1,300. Some tuition assistance is available to qualified participants.
Leadership Cattaraugus was established in November 2003 as a joint effort of Jamestown Community College, The ReHabilitation Center, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and St. Bonaventure University.
An inaugural class of 21 members completed the program in 2004, with class size averaging 22 throughout the 13 years of operation. Graduates participated in sessions on economic development, education, tourism, manufacturing, government, health and medical issues, human services and board member development. Leadership Cattaraugus alumni serve on more than 250 boards of directors in the county.
“As a participant in the Class of 2012, I thought the Leadership Cattaraugus class gave me a great opportunity to network and meet with other professionals in other fields throughout Cattaraugus County,” said Andrew Studley, director of Youth and Family Services at Cattaraugus Community Action. “The experience has also left me with a greater appreciation for what others do throughout the county to make it such a wonderful place to live.”
For more details, application forms and scholarship options, visit leadershipcattaraugus.org or call the Olean chamber, administrator of Leadership Cattaraugus, at (716) 372-4433.