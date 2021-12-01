OLEAN — Scholarship applications are available for Leadership Cattaraugus’ class of 2022 applicants through the organization’s scholarship fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
The Leadership Cattaraugus board of directors established the scholarship to support worthy future leaders in the community by making program tuition more affordable.
The application is available at cattfoundation.org/scholarships.
Applicants must email their completed application to foundation@cattfoundation.org by Dec. 31 to be eligible. The CRCF Scholarship Committee will review the applications and recommend the awardees. Scholarship applicants must also apply for admission to the 2022 Leadership Cattaraugus class at www.leadershipcattaraugus.org. The 2022 program begins in March 2022 and runs through December 2022.
The fund provides scholarships to cover the lesser of 25% of the cost of tuition or $400.
Applicants must live in and/or work in Cattaraugus County and be employed by a small (fewer than 100 employees) government entity, nonprofit or small business independently owned and operated in Cattaraugus County.
Applicants are judged by criteria including, but not limited to, the following:
The individual is an existing or emerging leader, serves as a formal or informal leader in his/her community and/or has a vested interest in creating sustainable vibrant Cattaraugus County communities as demonstrated by community volunteerism and other similar activities.
Awarded for the first time in 2018, the fund has since made possible scholarships for four aspiring community leaders.
Leadership Cattaraugus’ goal is to identify future leaders of the area and help them develop the skills they will need to work more effectively for the betterment of all the people in Cattaraugus County.
Donations can be made to the Leadership Cattaraugus Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, or online at cattfoundation.org.