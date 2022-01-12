OLEAN — Leadership Cattaraugus is planning a limited-seat, in-person program for 2022, with the new cohort beginning in March.
“We know a lot of organizations had to put employee development on hold due to the pandemic, so we are happy to be moving forward with plans to hold our traditional in-person program this year,” said Meme Yanetsko, LC administrator.
Applications are being accepted at: www.leadershipcattaraugus.org
Leadership Cattaraugus is an active, immersive learning experience that welcomes professionals across all business sectors and in all stages of their careers.
The 10-month program, which annually welcomes a cohort of 20 to 25 people, is designed to identify future leaders of the area and help them develop the skills they will need to work more effectively for the betterment of all people in Cattaraugus County. The cost is $1,300.
The 2022 program schedule is as follows:
- Opening Retreat — March 15, 5 to 9 p.m. and March 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Session 1 — Leadership Day, April 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Session 2 — Government Services, May 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Session 3 — Health and Medical Services, June 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Session 4 — Agri-Business, July 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Session 5 — Economic Development, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Aug. 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Session 6 — Manufacturing, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Session 7 — The Justice System, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Session 8 — Human Services, Nov. 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Session 9 — Education, Dec. 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about the program or COVID protocols, visit www.leadershipcattaraugus.org or call the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433.