Leadership Allegany (County) is recruiting for their 11th season to begin at the end of April.
Leadership Allegany is a program that provides a dynamic learning environment where adult professionals who live, work or have vested interest in Allegany County grow their leadership abilities, create connections, and impact their communities.
Key elements of this program include curriculum sessions that focus on the Social Change Model of Leadership development, industry day field experiences and a regional single day conference that convenes professionals from across the region to share effective leadership strategies.
Two group projects related to civic engagement and industry day planning are integral elements of the program, as well as the development of a personal leadership development plan.
Finally, an opening day retreat and graduation bookend this 10-month leadership experience.
The program begins April 28 and meets every month from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Thursday of each month. Graduation takes place in late January.
The program costs $600 if application is received and approved prior to April 1. It is $750 afterwards. Employers often cover the cost for their employees, but there are scholarships available if that is not an option for some participants.
Additional information and the link to apply can be found at https://www.leadershipalleganyny.org/ or contact co-chairs, Phyllis Gaerte at phyllis.gaerte@houghton.edu or Jonathan Hilsher at HilsheJC@alfredstate.edu, for additional information.