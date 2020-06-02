OLEAN — Several leaders of the black community in Olean reacted to Sunday’s protest staged downtown, and the ongoing nationwide protests over the killing of a Minneapolis man in police custody.
Della Moore, director of the African American Center for Cultural Development, said that she didn’t attend the rally in town, but was at the center’s historic church location on East State Street. She and two friends held up signs that read Peace, Love and Harmony for passersby to see.
“As people went by, they were waving and beeping their horns,” Moore said. “One policeman, bless his heart, he made me cry. His window was down and he said to me, ‘Thank you for doing this.’”
Moore noted that she was pleased with the relative calm seen at the Olean rally — there were only a couple of reported skirmishes.
“I’m so proud of Olean, but nationally, that’s another story,” she said of the violence reported across the country. “Even in my hometown of Philly” there was violence.
She said her sister shared information on what was happening in Philadelphia and was distressed by the destruction of businesses that were just reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
“I’m praying for change … I do believe maybe people will see this and think, ‘Hey, I don’t want to be part of the violence’” and can help in other ways.
Another leader of Olean’s African-American community, Ola Mae Gayton, said she hadn’t known about the local rally, but was also thankful that it was relatively peaceful.
Gayton said she is saddened by the violent developments at other rallies across the nation. She believes it is hard for the country to come to grips with racism because many don’t see it for what it is.
“We don’t know that some of the things that we do and the way that we think has an impact on other people,” she said. “We can recognize blatant racism and know it’s not right and shouldn’t happen. But we don’t know what part we play” in racism.
Gayton used a metaphor to explain why she believes racism has been so difficult to abolish in the country.
“I liken it to planting a rose bush. We plant it but we don’t plant it in a place where it gets enough sunshine,” she explained. “We don’t plant it in a place where the rain can really get to it, and we don’t nurture it. And then when the rose comes, it is dim and it’s not vibrant … the problem is in the root.
“When we take away the ‘wish, could, should be’ we realize we started out all wrong,” Gayton continued. “We didn’t give it the best place to thrive.”
Rev. Wes Gilbert, retired pastor of the Rock of Revelation Church, said he thought the Olean rally was handled well and peacefully for the most part. He said he admired Olean Police Capt. Mike Marsfelder’s comments to the crowd in maintaining the peace.
“It’s really turned into quite a mess across the nation,” Gilbert said, adding he would like to see change come from all of the rallies — but he’s not certain it will happen.
“But it’s good when people do come together and do things in a non-violent manner and don’t use it just as an opportunity to pillage and cause destruction,” he said.
Gilbert said if there is change in society, he believes it will have to come about from the country allowing “the direction of God to lead us as a people, as opposed to doing things arbitrarily and what we feel we should do.
“We always wind up in a mess when we do that,” he observed. “The thing is we’ve gotten to the place where we’ve departed from the Bible. I’ve always called it the instruction manual for humanity, so if you throw it out the window, it’s bad.”
Peaceful protests continued in the region Monday. A protest in Bradford, Pa., in the afternoon was followed by one held in Wellsville early in the evening, with dozens gathering at the David A. Howe Memorial Library.
Other Facebook group members suggested another protest at Lincoln Park in Olean for Monday night, but no one turned out.