SYRACUSE (TNS) — A lawsuit charges that New York state is failing its constitutional duty to protect the rights of poor people in court by refusing to give their appointed lawyers a pay raise — something they haven’t gotten in nearly two decades.
The low rates of pay for lawyers who represent poor clients on a range of life-changing issues, from custody battles to murder trials, has led to an exodus from the ranks, according to the lawsuit filed Dec. 15 by the New York Civil Liberties Union.
That has led to skyrocketing caseloads among the remaining lawyers, leaving them unable to give the attention each of their clients needs, according to Kathy Dougherty, who runs the Onondaga County Assigned Counsel Program (ACP).
And that’s the basis for the new lawsuit: the state’s refusal to pay competitive rates has led to a constitutional crisis for clients who are entitled to a zealous defense. It’s a right that the state acknowledged in a landmark 2014 settlement, called Hurrell-Harring, in which millions of dollars were promised to shore up the system.
But, so far, nothing has been done to increase rates of pay for lawyers who help indigent clients. Their last pay raise came in 2004. With stagnant rates, the number of able lawyers has dwindled, leading to a system in crisis, the lawsuit claims.
“For example, in Onondaga County, many of its more senior ACP panel attorneys have retired with few new panel attorneys joining to fill those slots,” the lawsuit states. “With so few attorneys available to accept new criminal cases, the attorneys accepting cases have and will continue to have caseloads that exceed what is allowed under the Settlement Order.”
This isn’t the first attempt to force the state to put more money into salaries for defense and Family Court lawyers. A lawsuit nearly two years ago first brought the issue to light, filed on behalf of the lawyers themselves. The state’s chief judge and others have called to raise the rates.
Negotiations in Albany led the state legislature this year to pass raises for the lawyers. But those were nixed from the budget by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said at the time that she wanted to let the ongoing court challenge run its course.
This spring, Onondaga County lawyers picketed the courthouse to demand higher rates.
Over the summer, a Downstate judge has raised the rates for indigent defense lawyers in New York City. Lawyers there now make the same as their counterparts in the federal system: roughly $150 an hour.
But Upstate lawyers are still stuck with the rates of under $100 an hour last set in 2004 — a raise granted only after a prior court challenge. In Onondaga County, that pay must cover the lawyer’s entire law office — from hiring a secretary to paying for insurance and health care — because each works as an independent contractor separate from the government.
The NYCLU lawsuit filed this month is novel because it comes from the same group that won the 2014 court case, in which the state acknowledged it was failing its constitutional duty to poor criminal defendants.
That settlement created a point system to determine whether lawyers were overburdened or not. For example, a misdemeanor case equals one point, a non-violent felony equals three points and a violent felony equals six points, Dougherty said.
The goal is to keep points under 300 per year. But there are currently eight lawyers who have a weighted point average between 450 and 750 points — far above the 300-point limit, Dougherty said.
The lawsuit notes those figures as proof that the state is now in violation of the 2014 settlement and, by extension, its constitutional obligations.
There’s a separate lawsuit seeking to raise the Upstate rates based on the raises that NYC lawyers received.
“Equal criminal justice for poor people is a constitutional right that the Hurrell-Harring Settlement Order guaranteed 8 years ago,” said Kristie Blase, a Downstate lawyer who helped craft the original 2014 settlement. “The State has failed to meet its obligations by not properly funding assigned counsel programs and attorneys, making our state’s criminal justice system no longer fair or even handed.”