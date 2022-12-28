Attorneys demonstrate

About 50 lawyers picketed April 28 outside Syracuse’s criminal courthouse over nixed raises to the state’s assigned counsel programs.

 syracuse.com/TNS

SYRACUSE (TNS) — A lawsuit charges that New York state is failing its constitutional duty to protect the rights of poor people in court by refusing to give their appointed lawyers a pay raise — something they haven’t gotten in nearly two decades.

The low rates of pay for lawyers who represent poor clients on a range of life-changing issues, from custody battles to murder trials, has led to an exodus from the ranks, according to the lawsuit filed Dec. 15 by the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social