ANGELICA — Community lawn sales, a farmers market and a craft and vendor show all make for a busy day in Angelica on Saturday.
The lawn sales are on for all day, with a map of sale locations available at Main Street shops and the Booster Citizens’ tent at the farmers market.
Park Circle is the site of the farmers market, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music will be performed on the bandstand and WRAQ Radio will be serving hot dogs.
The craft and vendor show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire hall. There will be a basket auction, a gun raffle, a lunch special and more. The event benefits Angelica Hose Co. No. 1.