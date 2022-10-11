OLEAN — The last of the federal COVID-19 aid to the city will go to making firefighters breathe a little easier.
The Common Council authorized $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds to a reserve account, allowing the city fire department to purchase around $254,000 in self-contained breathing apparatus units and oxygen bottles for the department.
“It’s a great use of our remaining ARPA funds to ensure that our first responders have safe, reliable, as well as I think a little more ergonomically correct equipment,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
The funds and dealer financing will be used to replace 26 breathing systems, 66 air bottles, and two rapid intervention team air supplies to provide emergency air; as well as convert 40 currently owned breathing systems and the city’s bottle fill station to use the new quarter-twist air bottles. The vendor is Churchville Fire Equipment, and the sale is under a sole source distributor agreement. The ARPA funds will serve as a down payment, with the remaining financed through Churchville at 4.33% interest.
Fire Chief Tim Richardson told the council a week ago that payments are expected to be in the neighborhood of $3,000 a month, on par with payments that are ending in June for department cardiac monitors.
The city unsuccessfully applied for federal grants this year and in 2021 to cover the cost, he added.
The city received roughly $1.4 million from the ARPA, split in two payments in July 2021 and July 2022.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council also authorized $25,000 from the water department contingency fund to buy around 90 water meters.
Brad Camp, the city’s water and sewer superintendent, said the purchases will go to replacing in-service water meters as they fail.
“Currently, we have 12 in stock. We want to order more so we have 100 in stock,” Camp said, adding the battery-powered radio units typically need replacement due to neglect and age. “Batteries die, and winter is hard on them.”
The city switched to the remote-reporting water meters in 2010, and Camp noted the meters typically have a 10- to 15-year battery life.
“Now we’re entering the period of time when the batteries begin to die,” he said, expecting many more replacements for the city’s approximately 6,000 in-service meters in the coming years.
Currently, the city replaces meters for free if the battery dies, but Camp noted customers are billed if replacement is necessary for damage or neglect -- a frozen water meter because a building was left unheated, for example.