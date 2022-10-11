OLEAN — The last of the federal COVID-19 aid to the city will go to making firefighters breathe a little easier.

The Common Council authorized $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds to a reserve account, allowing the city fire department to purchase around $254,000 in self-contained breathing apparatus units and oxygen bottles for the department.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social