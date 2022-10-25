BELMONT — William J. Larson Jr. pleaded guilty in Allegany County Court Monday to the second-degree murder of his mother and manslaughter of his father in November 2019, according to published reports.
Their bodies were discovered after a fire at the home on Nov. 21, and their son was arrested later the same day after an extensive search by state police. Area schools were closed that day.
State police believed the couple had been shot and killed on Nov. 5, more than two weeks before their bodies were discovered at the burning home. Larson continued living there during the period.
He was indicted in February 2020 on charges of murder, attempted arson, concealment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
The case was prosecuted by the Steuben County District Attorney’s office after the death of an attorney in the Allegany County DA’s office.
Larson, who could have faced up to 50 years in prison on the murder and manslaughter charges, could serve 5-15 years because of allegations of parental abuse, Larson’s attorney Dominic Saraceno told the Buffalo News.
Larson’s plea agreement caps his sentence at 15 years, the attorney indicated.
He said Larson’s father had shot him in the arm on one occasion and his mother burned him with cigarettes.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled Jan. 17 before Allegany County Court Judge Terrence Parker. Larson's trial was set to begin Jan. 17.
Larson, who was 17 at the time of the killings, was initially incarcerated in a youth facility in Erie County. After he turned 18, he was brought to the Allegany County Jail, where he remains. He is now 20.
