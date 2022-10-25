BELMONT — William J. Larson Jr. pleaded guilty in Allegany County Court Monday to the second-degree murder of his mother and manslaughter of his father in November 2019, according to published reports.

The online Wellsville Sun was the first to report Larson’s plea in the deaths of his mother, Lisa Larson, 50 and father William J. Larson Sr., 67 at their Clarksville home.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social