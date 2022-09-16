Langworthy wants focus on U.S. energy independence options

State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy, the GOP's candidate for the new 23rd Congressional District, speaks Friday afternoon in Olean's Lincoln Park on the future of energy independence in the U.S.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy is making rounds through the new 23rd Congressional District, stopping in Olean Friday afternoon to discuss the future of energy usage in the United States through more domestic avenues and opportunities.

“Before (President) Joe Biden took office, we were really close to American energy independence,” said the GOP candidate for the 23rd District seat. “We have to fight the energy extremists — those that think all solutions involve windmills and solar panels.”

