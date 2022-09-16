OLEAN — State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy is making rounds through the new 23rd Congressional District, stopping in Olean Friday afternoon to discuss the future of energy usage in the United States through more domestic avenues and opportunities.
“Before (President) Joe Biden took office, we were really close to American energy independence,” said the GOP candidate for the 23rd District seat. “We have to fight the energy extremists — those that think all solutions involve windmills and solar panels.”
Speaking in Lincoln Park with local officials and supporters, Langworthy said many families in the district will be affected by the predicted 39% gas bill hike announced by National Grid last week. With a 22% electric bill increase also likely, he said energy costs are becoming unaffordable.
“We’re already being crushed by inflation in this country,” Langworthy said, citing the widespread increases from the grocery store to the gas pump. “Every time taxpayers turn around, they're being squeezed more and more to pay for politicians’ endless wish list of spending items.”
Langworthy faces Democrat Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic chairman, on the ballot in November. The 23rd covers much of the Southern Tier and a big portion of Erie County.
Langworthy, a South Dayton native, said recent policies by the Democrat-majority Congress and Biden are responsible for higher energy costs and record inflation. He cited California’s latest energy crisis — with officials calling on residents to self-impose cuts in energy usage — as a look into what could be future problems nationwide “if we let them bring those policies online and we don’t bring common sense back to Washington, D.C.”
Transitioning to all-electric vehicles on such a large scale in such a short timeframe would be too demanding on the electric grid, Langworthy said. Meanwhile, he said the Biden administration has imposed “drastic and Draconian” restrictions on the oil and gas industries in America as prices rose 40% at gas stations.
Gasoline prices locally have receded from nearly $5/g earlier this year — the posted price for 87 octane at most outlets in Olean was just under $3.96/g Friday evening — but they remain well over $1/g more than prices in summer of 2022.
“We have a wealth of resources right here in America — right here in the Southern Tier. And with an abundance of natural gas right under our feet, we can get the job done,” Langworthy said. “It can be extracted from the ground cheaply and safely just like the people of Pennsylvania have done for nearly a decade.”
Langworthy also voiced his support for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin as a way to combat some of the energy restrictions and policies in New York state. He also noted the number of foreign countries the U.S. depends on for oil while shipping domestic reserves overseas as another threat to energy independence.
“A storm is brewing post-midterm election if we don't do something to change our course on energy,” he said. “If voters give me the privilege to serve them in Congress in this district, I’ll make lowering our energy prices our top priority.”
Langworthy cited a House Republican plan for an energy-independent America that focuses on six pillars including unlocking domestic resources, beating China and Russia on energy, building resilient communities and conservation with a purpose, all things that can take the country into the future with energy policy.
“I want voters to know exactly where I stand and where my opponent stands on these issues,” he added. “(Republicans) are the ones out there fighting for them — the little guy, the middle class and watching our family budgets. This is a kitchen table election.”
To make energy independence a reality, Langworthy said all energy sources need to be considered, including wind, solar and hydropower. He said Western New York is fortunate to have the Niagara Power Project to help keep some of the grid stable as other natural fuel sources are eliminated.
“We have to look to the natural gas that God put in the ground under our feet. That has to be part of our solution,” he said, referring to New York state's ban of the process of hydraulic fracturing from shale formations. “We have to look at other solutions to create electricity.”
Langworthy said the idea of requiring electric cars and school buses and that technology is moving very fast, and there has to be a reliable source of energy if there is a blackout on a school night.
“I’m all for lowering emissions and helping make the cleanest environment possible, but fossil fuels are probably going to be there for the rest of our lives and they’re going to be part of the equation,” he said.
With the remaining oil and gas as well as the feasibility of wind and solar only making up a portion of grid power, Langworthy said nuclear power also has to be in the discussion. However, he said it’s a difficult “not in my backyard” argument on where new nuclear power plants could be built.
“That is a discussion that’s happening in other states across the country, and it has to come to New York because if we’re going to take all new constructions in New York City off natural gas, what is that demand going to be filled with?” he asked.
“With an 80-story building and how you’re going to heat that, geothermal has to be on the table, natural gas has to remain on the table,” Langworthy added. “But we also have to look at every renewable energy and also fossil fuels.”
Regardless of which avenue is taken, Langworthy said there is an opportunity to bring new energy field careers to places that desperately need jobs. He said jobs in energy are reliable because the country will always need energy.
“Battery technology also needs to catch up if we’re going to say entire fleets are going to go electric,” he added. “Hydrogen fuel cells are another thing that should be part of the present. We have to embrace that technology and look at how that can work out for us.”
Langworthy said the future of energy independence has to be an “all of the above” strategy. “It is a fairytale to tell our kids and grandkids that wind and solar are the only ways to live.”