State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy rode the ruby-red wave in the new 23rd Congressional District to victory Tuesday over Democrat Max Della Pia.
At 11:15 p.m., Langworthy told a crowd of supporters: “Thank you #NY23! I am honored to have earned your trust to fight for the Southern Tier and Western New York in Congress. I will not let you down!”
Della Pia conceded the election about 11 p.m., with the state Board of Elections showing Langworthy leading in all seven counties with 60.8% of the vote. That included 552 of 667 election districts. Langworthy led Della Pia 107,749 to 64,207 votes.
Langworthy, a Cattaraugus County native and current resident of Niagara County, had another advantage over Della Pia — campaign contributors and contributions.
Langworthy won a hard-fought primary campaign against Carl Paladino in August.
While Paladino beat Langworthy in Erie County, where just over 40% of the NY 23 voters live, the state Republican chairman won the remaining six counties in his Southern Tier strategy.
The candidates’ biggest difference was their stance on abortion — Langworthy is pro-life and Della Pia is pro-choice. Their Second Amendment stands also differed.
Della Pia insisted that the future of democracy in this country was on the line. Langworthy, while a supporter of former President Donald Trump, said he recognizes Joe Biden won the presidential race in 2020.
It was the reaction to Rep. Chris Jacobs’ call for a ban on assault weapons after the racist massacre in a Buffalo supermarket in May that led him to decide not to seek re-election, opening the door for Langworthy and Paladino.
Langworthy became Erie County’s youngest GOP chairman at 29 in 2010. Before that, he worked for and managed campaigns for former Reps. Tom Reynolds and Chris Lee.
He grew up in South Dayton in western Cattaraugus County, went to school at Pine Valley and worked in his father’s bar in Jamestown before going to Niagara University.
Langworthy said he will resign his state Republican post before taking a seat in Congress.
He faced criticism from some Republicans for not stepping down from the state GOP chairmanship when he ran for Congress — especially in light of the importance Republicans placed on Rep. Lee Zeldin defeating Gov. Kathy Hochul. Langworthy brushed that criticism aside, saying he could do both and would resign before taking office.
Langworthy thanked supporters in Buffalo before flying to New York City Tuesday night where he planned to join Zeldin in what he hopes will be a victory party.
He has pointed to Zeldin’s closing the gap with Hochul over the past few weeks by concentrating on crime as evidence he would pull off an upset win.
In a post-election statement, Della Pia said, “I want to thank all the voters who trusted me with their vote, and the volunteers and family who have been with me on this ride. While I regret not being able to serve you in Congress, I can assure you the effort to run was worth it. It is always important to provide the voters a choice, even when the odds are against you.
“The election results show many voters want their representative to be bipartisan and oriented toward public service rather than one committed to divisive partisanship and self-interest. Unfortunately, there were not enough of them.
“The results of today’s election will have consequences. My hope is that voters will not give up on the election process or our democracy but will rather recommit themselves to responsible government motivated by public service rather than by party, money, power, and ego. In the future, I hope we will be led by our better angels and principles, so that our country will truly become one nation indivisible, with the fulfilled promise of liberty and justice for all.” said Della Pia.
Della Pia said from his point of view, one of the keys to the race was certainly money, of which he had none for television commercials to reach voters.
“Unfortunately, it’s something we’ve known all along — money really dictates the message you are able to get to voters and how many voters you reach,” Della Pia, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, lamented Tuesday prior to the polls closing.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee did not contribute to Della Pia’s campaign because it wasn’t a toss-up and he wasn’t the highly-favored candidate for the open seat in a mash-up of former Rep. Tom Reed’s Southern Tier district and Jacobs’ district that includes a large part of Erie County.
“It’s clear NY 23 has been cast adrift because it cannot be won (by Democrats),” said Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic chairman. “I disagree.” He came within 4,000 votes and 6% points from winning the special election in August against Joe Sempolinski of Canisteo to fill Reed’s unexpired term.
Della Pia thanked the volunteers “who worked tirelessly” on the campaign including as many as 100,000 texts on Election Day along with phone banks and canvassers knocking on doors.
Della Pia made several stops across the district after voting in Owego Tuesday and spent Election Night at the Irish American Club in Buffalo, Erie County Democratic headquarters.
Della Pia came closest to Langworthy in Erie County, losing 53.5% to 43.2%. In Cattaraugus County, Langworthy led 73.1% to 28.6%, and in Allegany County he led Della Pia 8,042 to 2,757.
In other counties in the district, Langworthy led Della Pia by similar percentages. Chautauqua — 65% to 32.3%; Chemung, 63% to 34.2%; Schuyler, 63.2% to 34.7, and Steuben, 50.2% to 47.8%.