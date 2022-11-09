State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy rode the ruby-red wave in the new 23rd Congressional District to victory Tuesday over Democrat Max Della Pia.

At 11:15 p.m., Langworthy told a crowd of supporters: “Thank you #NY23! I am honored to have earned your trust to fight for the Southern Tier and Western New York in Congress. I will not let you down!”

