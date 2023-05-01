Langworthy tours Randolph dairy farm, largest in 23rd District

RANDOLPH — As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Nick Langworthy will have a hand in what is expected to be a bipartisan Farm Bill this year.
Langworthy toured the largest dairy farm operation in his district Monday, the fifth-generation Adams Farms in Randolph.
Adams Farms on Elm Creek Road and Walters Road north of Randolph is home to three generations of Adams — Ron Adams, his son David and grandson Bryan — and 4,000 cows, 3,400 of which are milked three times a day, seven days a week. A large wheel-like machine that holds 80 cows at a time is at the heart of the milking operation.
Those cows produce more than milk — a lot more. Than manure must be collected, stored and then spread — or in the Adams Farms case — injected into the soil to avoid runoff and much of the smell.
Recently, a Michigan company, REV, approached the farm with a proposition, David Adams told Langworthy during the tour of the farm. The company invested $20 million in a bio digester to produce methane than can be converted into compressed natural gas. It takes 28-35 days for the process to run through.
The farm will get paid for the manure and have a natural bedding as a final byproduct, Bryan Adam said. The farm must still collect the water squeezed from manure which is stored and later injected into the 3,000 acres of land it owns and leases to grow hay and corn silage.
The company expects to start up production in about a month. The local pipeline wasn’t capable of receiving the gas, David Adams said. It needs to be trucked about an hour away where there is a site where it can be injected into a pipeline.
The project required the replacement of electric service to the site as well as construction of a natural gas service line, David Adams added.
The farm has about 40 full-time and 10 part-time employees, Bryan Adams said. The cows produce 33,600 gallons of milk a day, half of which goes to Cuba Cheese and the rest which goes to a cheese maker in central Pennsylvania.
What would David Adams like to see in the 2023 Farm Bill?
“Consistent milk prices,” he replied.
How do you do that?
“I don’t know.”
Langworthy said he is a cosponsor of a bill that seeks to force the U.S. Agriculture Department to find a way for dairy farmers to get a better price for their milk. “It’s the right way forward,” he said. “It will give dairy farmers predictability for long-range planning.”
David Adams said another concern he has is the rising cost of labor as the overtime threshold drops to 40 hours from 60. “We can get by with that (60 hours), but reducing it to 40 hours for overtime” will cut into farm margins.
While the farm has enough trouble getting employees now, David Adams thinks the only way to keep overtime costs down is to have more employees to keep overtime down. Many employees want more work, but higher overtime may curtail that.
“Hopefully, (the state) will walk back” the new overtime rule that reduces the overtime threshold from 60 hours to 40 over several years, Langworthy said.
Langworthy said the reason for his visit was that he is a visual person. “I like to go out and see things. As a member of the Agriculture Committee I thought a fifth generation family farm was a pretty good place to start. They are taking things to the next generation.”