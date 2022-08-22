Langworthy stops in Olean on final campaign day

New York State Republican Party chair Nick Langworthy (right) shakes hands with Bill Barber, who is visiting his mother, Phyllis Barber, of Bolivar, Monday morning at Green Acres Cafe in Olean. Langworthy is running today's Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District against Buffalo developer Carl Paladino.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — On the final day of campaigning for the Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District, Nick Langworthy was back in Olean Monday morning.

The state Republican Party chairman and a Cattaraugus County native, Langworthy had breakfast at Green Acres Cafe with Robert Keis, chairman of the county’s Republican Party.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social