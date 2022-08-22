Langworthy stops in Olean on final campaign day

OLEAN — On the final day of campaigning for the Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District, Nick Langworthy was back in Olean Monday morning.
The state Republican Party chairman and a Cattaraugus County native, Langworthy had breakfast at Green Acres Cafe with Robert Keis, chairman of the county’s Republican Party.
“We’re in Olean to try to bring as much awareness as we can to the fact that there’s an important primary election tomorrow,” Langworthy said.
The Republican primary between Langworthy, a former Erie County Republican chairman, and Carl Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former Republican candidate for governor, is Tuesday. The new 23rd District, which still covers much of the current Southern Tier congressional district, now includes part of Erie County.
Tuesday is also the special election in the current 11-county 23rd District between Republican Joe Sempolinski and Max Della Pia to complete the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed’s term that ends Dec. 31.
“This is probably going to be a lower turnout, given the fact that people aren’t accustomed to vote in August like this. It’s the last gasp of summer,” Langworthy said. “We need to put every last reminder out there, and we have a lot of grassroots support in that regard.”
Langworthy, 41, who grew up in South Dayton and graduated from Pine Valley Central School, worked for two congressmen after he graduated from Niagara University and before becoming chairman of the Erie County GOP. He had a number of stops across the Southern Tier planned for Monday, heading to Cuba after Olean followed by Bath and Elmira.
“We’re talking about the issues that are important in the district and to the people in the district,” he said. “I’m most proud in this campaign of the town hall meetings we had across the district. We worked very hard to put together an opportunity to meet as many people as possible and answer all of their questions.”
Some of the topics that Langworthy said are most pressing for the district’s residents are inflation’s effects on the cost of living, noting the cost increases in food and gasoline while jobs continue to leave the region.
“I will work hard to push policies that will expand American petroleum exploration as well as refining capacity. I think that could help our energy much more affordable,” he said.
“We’ve lost too many of our citizens because economic opportunities are forcing them to go elsewhere. It’s not right, it’s not fair,” Langworthy added. “We owe better opportunities to the Southern Tier. It’s been a forgotten area of not just the state but of the country for far too long. I want to be a loud and effective voice for the Southern Tier.”
If elected, Langworthy said his constituents would know what values he brings to the table, adding he wouldn’t flip-flop positions or become a moderate liberal in office after running as a conservative.
“I’m running to bring a stable, conservative, Republican brand of leadership to this district,” he added. “I’m someone you can count on, and I will never embarrass this district.”