ALBANY (TNS) — Progressives are intensifying their calls for state Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs to resign as state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy is expected to step down from his position after his election to Congress.

Langworthy is likely to relinquish the party chairman role around the the time when he is scheduled to be sworn into Congress in January, according to party spokeswoman Jessica Proud.

Jay Jacobs

New York Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs

