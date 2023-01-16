U.S. Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy joined other New York Republicans in cosponsoring bills passed last week by the House that would prohibit the sale of oil to China from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and counter New York’s controversial system of cashless bail.

The Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act passed with bipartisan support, 331-97.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social