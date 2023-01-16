U.S. Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy joined other New York Republicans in cosponsoring bills passed last week by the House that would prohibit the sale of oil to China from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and counter New York’s controversial system of cashless bail.
The Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act passed with bipartisan support, 331-97.
Some companies that placed winning bids for oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve sold oil to China — about 2% of the amount of oil U.S.companies sold to China last year.
“The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created for national emergencies — not political expediency,” Langworthy said in a prepared statement. “Not only did Joe Biden compromise our energy security by draining our emergency reserves in the midst of an energy crisis, but he risked our national security by allowing these crucial reserves to be sold to Communist China — especially as China continued its close economic ties with Russia leading up to and during their invasion of Ukraine.”
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a member of the House GOP leadership, and Langworthy, who is still state GOP chairman, led the entire New York Republican delegation in introducing the Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering (SERVE) Our Communities Act.
Since taking effect in 2020, New York State’s bail reform laws have eliminated cash bail and expanded pre-trial release for a variety of misdemeanor and felony charges, Langworthy said.
“This bill provides an incentive for states like New York to adopt policies that hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety,” Langworthy said. “SERVE Our Communities Act would authorize $10 million in anti-recidivism grant funding from the Department of Justice for states that have laws directing courts to consider dangerousness when determining bail or pretrial release.”
Langworthy said, “To receive grant money, states with these laws must also take steps to hire and retain law enforcement or administer a public awareness campaign that combats anti-police sentiment and improves community-police relations.
“Bail reform has been an unmitigated, deadly disaster that has affected countless New Yorkers,” Langworthy said. “Since Albany refuses to act to reverse this disastrous policy, it’s time for Congress to step in and I am proud to join my colleagues in the New York delegation in introducing this critical bill.”
