U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy said Thursday that Social Security and Medicare were off the table when it comes to negotiations over raising the national debt limit.

Langworthy, R-23rd District, said statements by President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy after the two met on Wednesday were encouraging.

