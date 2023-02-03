U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy said Thursday that Social Security and Medicare were off the table when it comes to negotiations over raising the national debt limit.
Langworthy, R-23rd District, said statements by President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy after the two met on Wednesday were encouraging.
Langworthy indicated he was confident that negotiations to extend the debt limit with some restrictions on future spending will be successful and that no one wants “a period of brinkmanship.”
In a telephone interview from Washington, D.C., Langworthy said with a national debt of more than $31 trillion, “We have to bend the curve on spending.”
McCarthy said earlier this week that Biden’s refusal to negotiate on raising the debt was “childish,” and that he didn’t plan to play political games that would put the U.S. economy in jeopardy.
Biden, at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning, told the gathering that he took the speaker at face value, Langworthy said, indicating he also was in attendance. Maybe it’s time to “turn down the volume” and talk about reducing spending, Langworthy noted.
The U.S. should commit to a balanced budget in seven to 10 years, the freshman Republican believes. Like other Republicans in Congress, Langworthy did not say where cuts should be made outside of Social Security and Medicare, which need to be “preserved for the future.”
What about defense? “No one is talking about defense cuts,” Langworthy said. There are deficiencies when it comes to defense spending. “In the end, we are going to have to look at spending in every department. We have to have a plan.”
Where else to cut? What programs would face cuts?
Langworthy declined to give specifics, but said talks are underway among Republicans to offer specifics.
The congressman was asked if it’s fair to withhold a vote to extend the debt limit after Republicans voted four times under former President Donald Trump to raise the debt ceiling.
Langworthy admitted it sounds a bit disingenuous, but added, “We have to get back to watching this (debt). During the pandemic, it exploded.”
Representing part of Erie County and six Southern Tier counties, Langworthy also pointed to two of his votes this week dealing with the pandemic.
One, the Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems Act, would require federal workers to return to their offices, while the other, the Freedom For Health Care Workers Act, would drop vaccine mandates — especially for health care workers who are in short supply.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Langworthy said of the health care workers bill. “It was dead wrong” to fire those workers. “There were a lot of needless mandates. They should get their jobs back and back pay.”
Langworthy hopes that by federal workers coming back to their offices — 47% still work remotely — it will encourage employees of private companies to do the same. It would have an impact on real estate, restaurants and retail businesses by setting the clock back to 2019 — before COVID-19.
“There could be some exceptions,” Langworthy said. People with compromised immune systems, for example. Others workers’ return to the office might involve collective bargaining issues.
With all the public events, public transportation including airplanes and few masks, “This economy is open,” Langworthy said. “Our (federal) workforce needs to get back to work. We can’t afford to have half the workforce not showing up.”
Langworthy also voted Thursday to condemn socialism and to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from her seat on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs due to what he said was “her long history of antisemitic remarks.”
Langworthy, who is still New York State GOP chairman, has been named to three committees, Agriculture, Rules and Oversight and Accountability.
On Thursday he received three subcommittee assignments on Oversight and Accountability including:
• Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation.
• Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs.
• Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services.
“I’m thrilled to receive these subcommittee assignments where our mission will be to do a deep dive into these critical industries to uncover fraud, waste and ineptitude in the federal government,” he said. “It’s well past time the American people have an accountable government that works for them and I’m excited to start our work.”