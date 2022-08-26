State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy just completed a sprint in his GOP primary win over Carl Paladino in the new 23rd Congressional District.

He’s ready to begin the general election against Democrat Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic chairman and expects to debate him — unlike Paladino’s refusal to debate Langworthy in the primary. “I think I have satisfied a lot of minds in the primary.”

