Both Republican candidates in the Aug. 23 primary in the new 23rd Congressional District announced plans to sue Gov. Kathy Hochul, challenging the constitutionality of the state’s new gun control law.
Nicholas Langworthy and Carl Paladino, who are both seeking the new 23rd Congressional District seat, announced their efforts to overturn the new gun laws on Thursday. Langworthy is also the state Republican chairman.
The Republicans are vying for the 23rd District seat, a portion of which is currently represented by Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park.
Jacobs announced he would not seek re-election after he said he would vote for an assault weapons ban in the wake of the racist killing of 10 people in a Buffalo supermarket.
Besides much of southern and eastern Erie County, the new 23rd District also includes Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua, Steuben and Chemung counties.
Also filing suit against Hochul over the new gun law was state Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar.
Hochul and Democratic state legislative leaders crafted the new gun law in response to the Supreme Court voting to overturn New York’s conceal carry law.
The new law adds restrictions to places that people can carry a weapon including playgrounds, parks, public transit, churches, and sports and entertainment facilities. It also requires state residents seeking handgun permits to provide the social media platforms they use as part of the vetting process.
The New York State Sheriff’s Association added its voice to those criticizing the new law, questioning whether it made people safer and saying it would infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.
“The moment the Democrats passed this outrageous bill, I vowed to fight them in court,” Langworthy said Thursday in a prepared statement. “We have been working the phones and talking to legal experts to build a coalition and bring a winning case that will stop this law in its tracks.”
Paladino said that adding new restrictions to where people can carry firearms defeats the purpose of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the old conceal and carry law. The decision said asking a pistol permit applicant why they wanted a gun violated the Second Amendment.
“They put on paper a law that is probably two or three times as onerous to the Second Amendment as the first one,” Paladino told the Buffalo News. “This is what people like Kathy Hochul do — they over-react without any public input.”
Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic chairman who supports tightening gun laws, is the Democratic candidate in both the special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed of Corning, where he faces Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski.
That special election will be held throughout the existing 23rd District on Aug. 23, at the same time as the GOP congressional primary between Langworthy and Paladino.
Langworthy has the Conservative endorsement in the November election.