The Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District pits two conservatives and former friends — Nicholas Langworthy and Carl Paladino — against each other in a contest that has grown more bitter.
Langworthy, who grew up in South Dayton in Cattaraugus County, is the New York Republican Party chairman and Paladino, the Buffalo developer, is a former candidate for New York governor.
Both are big supporters of former President Donald Trump and both have courted his endorsement, which he has so far withheld. That does not keep them from invoking the president’s name in one of the reddest congressional districts in the state, which overwhelmingly supported the former president in two elections.
An independent poll last month showed a statistical dead heat between the two candidates. Paladino had the edge in name recognition, but Langworthy has worked hard to make up the difference, even as he continues to manage the state Republican Party.
Neither candidate currently lives in the new 23rd, which includes the southern and eastern part of Erie County and Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties. The new district includes the Orchard Park home of Rep. Chris Jacobs, who dropped out of the race two months ago in the wake of his support for an assault rifle ban after mass killings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.
Some 40% of the GOP vote in the seven-county district lies in the towns of southern and eastern Erie County.
Both candidates replied to questions posed by the Times Herald on Thursday — Langworthy in a telephone interview and Paladino via email.
‘INFLATION IS CRUSHING US’
Asked about the top issues in the campaign, Langworthy said inflation tops all concerns. “Inflation is crushing us because the government is spending too much money.” Supply chain issues and high fuel prices due to the war in Ukraine are the biggest drivers, he said.
Langworthy pointed out the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act costs $750 billion. “We have to go back to where we are not spending so much government money. We need to get back to fiscal sanity. The government has to stop spending money we don’t have.”
He said President Joe Biden shutting down the Keystone pipeline and cutting back on federal oil and gas leases shared blame for higher fuel costs. The Green New Deal is pushing solar on poorer agricultural areas, gobbling up fertile farmland, and advocates are obsessed with wind turbines — both of which rely heavily on taxpayer subsidies.
Can Congress do anything else to curb gun violence without impacting peoples’ Second Amendment rights?
“New York has the most restrictive gun laws in the country,” Langworthy replied, while noting that gun violence continues to rise. “We have to get to why there is gun violence. We have to have a criminal justice system to seriously and swiftly carry out justice — not like in New York where we empty the prisons.” The country’s mental health crisis and huge drug problems also contribute to gun violence, he added.
Asked if he would support efforts to extend the Route 219 Expressway through Cattaraugus County, which has been an objective of county officials for decades, Langworthy said he was looking forward to having those discussions — after he wins the primary and general election in November.
“The Southern Tier deserves its fair share,” he said. “I would want to know the impact of the expressway.”
What would Langworthy do to lift Cattaraugus and Allegany counties out of their economic doldrums?
“We need a spark,” he said. “That’s why I’m committed to natural gas exploration in the Southern Tier. Natural gas has created a boom for Pennsylvania without ecological calamity. We deserve our shot.”
A ban on hydraulic fracturing — or fracking — for natural gas in New York state has been in place since 2014.
On the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision earlier this year, Langworthy said he thought Roe was a bad decision. “I am 100% pro-life. People will get to make decisions based on where they live. Every abortion is a tragedy. There needs to be alternatives to abortion. Some states will be far more restrictive.”
Langworthy said he’s running in the “most Republican, conservative district in New York.” He said, “I’ve got a tested record of success in changing dynamics.” A native of the Southern Tier, he said he is “devoted to Western New York and have demonstrated an ability to fight for change.” His plan if elected is to “stop Joe Biden dead in his tracks.”
NO STRANGER TO CONTROVERSY
Paladino, the 2010 Republican candidate for governor, is no stranger to controversy. He has kept a somewhat low profile in the primary while Langworthy held meet and greets in each county in the new 23rd District. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the House minority leadership, has endorsed Paladino and is helping run his campaign.
Paladino’s latest flap surfaced Thursday with news stories of him telling a conservative radio talk show host that Attorney General Merrick Garland “probably should be executed” for seeking a search warrant at Mar-A-Lago, Trump’s Florida home, looking for top secret documents taken from the White House. Paladino soon walked back those remarks, saying he was being “facetious,” and that the attorney general “should be removed from office.”
This comes after other comments such as in June when he called Adolph Hitler an “inspirational” leader, and in May when he reposted a Facebook post from a friends that linked the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas to a “false flag” idea. Seven years ago in an Olean rally at Lincoln Park, Paladino made a reference to the number of “damn Asians” at the University at Buffalo.
Paladino responded by email to questions posed by the Times Herald. After meeting “with tens of thousands of voters across Western New York and the Southern Tier,” Paladino said the top issues facing residents of the congressional district are inflation and “leveling the playing field for our farmers.”
He said, “The cost of groceries and gas is skyrocketing, and families are feeling the pain at the pump, and in the grocery store. ... Joe Biden’s radical spending spree and shutting down oil production in the United States caused this.” In speaking with farmers, he said, “the need for more workers continues to come up.”
How would Paladino address the concerns?
“On inflation, I will oppose the Democrats’ radical spending spree, balance the budget, investigate the misuse of COVID funds, and fight for American energy independence,” he said. “On helping our farmers, I will support fair trade deals for our farmers, deregulation to spur economic growth and production, and reforming the H2-A visa program to provide more workers for farms.”
He is supportive of completing the Route 219 Expressway to Salamanca to help stimulate economic development.
“Though it is considered to be an expensive project, the benefits for the efficiency and prospects of growth for the local economy would be a tremendous boon for the region, and I would support seeking ways to find funding for the completion of the road federally and from the state,” he said.
Paladino said he would use his experience as a developer to help create Southern Tier jobs if elected to Congress.
“I am a successful businessman and job creator, unlike my opponent, who has never created a single job or signed the front of a paycheck,” he said. “I would work to create a better tax climate for small businesses and negotiate to bring better paying jobs to the area. I have successfully negotiated many business deals, created thousands of jobs in the area, and invested millions into the economy. I will use those skills for this area as their next congressman.”
As far as finding ways to curb gun violence without infringing on the Second Amendment, Paladino said, “I do not support any regulations on law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights. What I do support is more funding for mental health. The issue is not the gun, it is the mentally ill person behind the gun. I am currently suing (Gov.) Kathy Hochul for her unconstitutional attack on the Second Amendment rights of our citizens.”
On abortion, Paladino thinks it should be up to individual states. “I am proudly pro-life. The Supreme Court rightly decided that the Constitution does not grant a right to abortion, it should be decided by the states. I support narrow exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.”
Paladino said he’s seeking to represent the new 23rd Congressional District “because I am not a career politician, I am not beholden to anyone but the great voters of this district. Unlike my opponent, who is beholden to the D.C. Swamp and special interests.
“I am the only candidate in this race who has a history of job creation. I have a proven conservative track record, and served as President Trump’s campaign chair in 2016 right here in New York. This is not about my ego, it is about giving back to the residents of this area. I will be their voice, and will fight tirelessly to deliver results. “
Paladino added: “I love this community, I have been blessed to have had so much success in Western New York and the Southern Tier. For me, this is about giving back to the residents who have given me so much success. Voters have a clear choice as they go to the polls on August 23rd.
“You can vote for my opponent, who is a career politician, and is funded by ‘Never Trump,’ pro-impeachment donors in the DC Swamp. Or, they can vote for me. Someone who is a proven job creator right here in the area, and who has always stood with President Trump.”