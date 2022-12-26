Representative-elect Nicholas Langworthy, (R-NY 23) announced staff appointments over the holiday weekend, including Jessica Proud as his chief of staff.
Proud, who began her career in politics in 2004 for Assemblywoman and state Sen. Cathy Young, has worked for the New York Republican Party under Langworthy’s chairmanship.
She currently serves as communications director and spokesperson for the New York Republican Party.
Proud is a veteran public affairs and communications professional. Over the last two decades, she has worked on countless political, corporate, and not-for-profit communications campaigns in states across America. Jessica Ms. Proud currently serves as president of Capital Public Strategies Media, a company she founded with her husband and fellow communications professional, Dave Catalfamo.
Prior to her private-sector service, Proud served as deputy director of Public Affairs for two New York Senate majority leaders. She began her government and political career in New York’s capital with stints in the state Attorney General’s office and in both houses of the legislature.
Proud graduated cum laude with a B.A. in political science from the University at Albany. She lives in Saratoga Springs with her husband, their daughter, Chloe.
Other Langworthy staffers include:
Jesse Prieto, deputy chief of staff, who has worked with Langworthy at both the Erie County Republican Party, and the state GOP.
Molly Safreed, communications director, who is coming from Republican National Committee, previously worked for former Rep. Tom Reed.
Will Smith, legislative director, served two previous members of Congress, Rep. Doug Collins from Georgia and Rep. Kat Cammack from Florida.
Hannah Jahreis, director of operations, who worked with Langworthy at the Erie County GOP and New York Republican Party.
Lee James, the Cuba supervisor, will continue on with her part-time position in the 23rd Congressional District Olean office, as well as several district staffers for both Reed and Jacobs.