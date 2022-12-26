Representative-elect Nicholas Langworthy, (R-NY 23) announced staff appointments over the holiday weekend, including Jessica Proud as his chief of staff.

Proud, who began her career in politics in 2004 for Assemblywoman and state Sen. Cathy Young, has worked for the New York Republican Party under Langworthy’s chairmanship.

