Langworthy holds fentanyl roundtable in Olean

OLEAN — Rep. Nick Langworthy met Wednesday with law enforcement and addiction treatment officials in the Southern Tier to hear about the local impact of the deadly opioid fentanyl.
In the first four months of this year, there were nine overdose deaths and four suspected overdose deaths in Cattaraugus County.
At that rate, the county is on track to record up to 39 overdose deaths this year. That would compare to 27 opioid overdoses in 2022, 14 in 2021 and 12 in 2020.
Police and addiction treatment professionals agree that fentanyl — mostly manufactured in Mexico with ingredients from China — is showing up in pill form, mimicking popular drugs like ecstasy, Xanax, Adderall and others, as well as being mixed with heroin, cocaine, even marijuana.
Langworthy, R-23, was welcomed by Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, a former police officer, who said several Olean and area retail stores were being victimized by petty thefts by people who are not required to post cash bail.
Casa Trinity Executive Director Michael Prutsman said the lack of cash bail has led to a reluctance by many accused of opioid sales or possession and use to enter into treatment rather than face jail when unable to pay for bail.
“The cashless bail doesn’t help people get treatment,” Prutsman said.
Langworthy said his concern stems from small amount of the synthetic fentanyl necessary to kill. The amount equal to an individual sugar packet could kill 2,000 people, he said.
Langworthy said the House passed the HALT Fentanyl Act in May with bipartisan support. It awaits an uncertain fate in the Senate, but he said he believes President Joe Biden would sign it.
“This affects every community in the district, every city in America,” Langworthy said. He asked those attending the roundtable at the John J. Ash Community Center for their ideas and experience to help curb fentanyl deaths.
Olean Police Department Patrolman Jason Boon said police have concerns about being exposed to fentanyl while the subject gets an appearance ticket.
In an ironic twist, the patrolman was called from the meeting to respond to a report of an overdose.
Investigator Tim Cashimere said city police and firefighters have increasingly used Narcan to reduce the effects of opioids. If not for Narcan, instead of 15 fentanyl overdoses last year, there would have been 50 deaths.
Detective Corey Higgins of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said adding fentanyl to other drugs is a marketing tactic used by drug dealers to draw customers to their product. As little as 3 parts per million of fentanyl can kill a person.
Recently, 23 pounds of crystal meth on its way to Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties was seized, Higgins said. The meth probably would have been cut with inexpensive fentanyl.
“They are also killing their customers, said William Penman, executive director of the Allegany County Council on Alcoholism. His agency is seeing younger people addicted to fentanyl, he added.
Langworthy said House members believed the HALT Fentanyl Act was a good first step. It will make permanent its place as a Schedule 1 drug. Police should consider charging people with manslaughter for selling fentanyl to someone who later overdoses, he said.
Acting Salamanca Police Chief Jamie Deck said he’d lost count of the number of overdoses police and firemen have responded to in the city during the past few years. “No one seems to care it’s killing people.”
Donna Kahm, president and CEO of Southern Tier Health Care Services, said her agency makes Narcan widely available and it has been crucial in saving many overdose victims, including a 2-year-old child who chewed on a fentanyl patch.
Aiello said that the impact of fentanyl on the Olean community is scary. Not only are addicts overdosing, but thefts are up, porch pirates are up, as are car thefts. “Anything you leave out, they are going to take.”
Langworthy said the fentanyl crisis stems directly from the crisis at the southern border where much of it enters the U.S. “There are a lot of empty seats at the family tables in this community,” he added.
The border crisis is also what’s behind New York City looking to send asylum seekers to live in Upstate counties while waiting for their court dates sometimes years away, Langworthy said.
The congressman earlier held a similar fentanyl roundtable at the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office with law enforcement, stakeholders and county residents.