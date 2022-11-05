The candidates in the new 23rd Congressional District are criss-crossing the seven-county district in one last push for votes leading up to the midterm elections on Tuesday.
Thousands have already cast votes in early voting for state Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy of Niagara County and Democrat Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel from Tioga County
Langworthy also has the Conservative line, while Della Pia also has the Working Families Party line.
The district is a mash-up of the former 23rd District that stretched across the Southern Tier to the Finger Lakes currently represented by Rep. Joe Sempolinski, and Rep. Chris Jacobs’ district that included much of Erie County.
In a telephone interview with the Olean Times Herald on Friday, Langworthy said he plans to visit Allegany County today along with a “pop-up site” in Cattaraugus County. “I’m going to be in all seven counties in the lead-up to the election,” he said.
Langworthy said he’s confident he’s gotten his message out to voters. The next part is getting voters out to vote on Election Day — those who haven’t cast early votes or absentee ballots.
“Change is coming,” Langworthy said predicting the U.S. House will “flip” to Republican. The U.S. Senate may go Republican as well, although probably short of a two-thirds majority, he said.
Regarding Democratic attacks on Republicans who are proposing cuts to Social Security and Medicare, Langworthy said, “We will never do anything that puts Social Security and Medicare in danger.” Republicans will strengthen the programs, “which have been ignored by far too many.”
Langworthy added, “No one should worry these programs are in danger. It’s a scare tactic at the 11th hour. Abortion failed as an issue” for Democrats.
Neither Langworthy, a South Dayton native who grew up in Chatuauqua County, or Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic chairman making his third run for Congress, actually live in the new 23rd District. Both have said they would move into the district if elected.
The district includes part of Erie County and all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties. Forty-three percent of the vote is in Erie County outside of Buffalo.
There are 543,863 voters in the newly formed district, drawn as the result of redistricting in New York.
The district breakdown, according to the New York State Board of Elections, shows 167,942 Democrats, 207,721 Republicans, 15,193 Conservatives, 2,822 Working Families members, 25,231 other parties and 124,954 blank, or unaffiliated with any political party.
Della Pia, who lost the special election to Sempolinski in a relatively close race, hasn’t had enough money for any television ads like his opponent. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee did not contribute to his campaign because of the district’s enrollment.
Democrats “spent $30 million to promote far-right Republican candidates they thought would be easier to beat in the general election. That seems dangerous and undemocratic,” Della Pia said. “They look at these things and they want to bet on a sure thing.”
A $50,000 contribution from the DCCC would have been a big help in his campaign, Della Pia acknowledged. He said the same thing during the special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning.
Trump won big in the district in 2020, but Della Pia only lost by 4,000 votes, or 5.4%, to Sempolinski.
“I honestly think we can win this thing,” he added. “We’re trying to hit all the counties and make sure people get out to vote,” Della Pia said.
But he admitted, “It’s frustrating. This is such a consequential election. We should be doing our best to give people a choice.”
On Friday, Della Pia was in Olean to meet with college students from St. Bonaventure University and SUNY Jamestown Community College about volunteering on the campaign.
Today he’ll be campaigning in Hamburg in Erie County and other locations.
“I’m running because I’m concerned about democracy” after Jan. 6, Della Pia said. “Look at our democracy and (the GOP’s) stated intention if they get the majority. They want to hold the debt ceiling hostage in hopes they can sunset Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. ... Their donors want more tax cuts.”
Della Pia said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said, with Roe v. Wade overturned, that abortion is a state issue with issues of marriage equality and contraceptives headed in the same direction. Many Republicans, he said, want to enact a national ban instead of leaving it up to states.
He said 40,000 likely voters will be getting a mailing from his campaign highlighting his biography and policy positions. “We need to send people (to Congress) who are public servants. They should not be motivated by greed and ego.”
“This is not an election anybody should sit out,” Della Pia said. “We believe we can still win this.”