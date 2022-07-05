Nick Langworthy, New York State Republican chairman and candidate for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, was endorsed Tuesday by Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and the House Conservatives Fund.
Banks said, “Nick is a true conservative who will be on the front lines fighting back against the radical policies of Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden. Nick will put American workers and families first and he is ready to hit the ground running on Day One. He has my full support and the support of the House Conservatives Fund.”
Langworthy thanked Banks.
“Congressman Banks has been a fierce conservative leader for America and shares my commitment to defending the core Republican values on which our nation was built — individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and the rule of law. With both Congressman Banks’ and the House Conservatives Fund’s support, we will keep the 23rd District in Republican hands, regain control of the House Majority, and stop the radical Biden agenda that is wreaking havoc on our economy and national security.”