WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy has introduced H.R. 4222, the Halting Ownership of Non-Ethical Securities and Trusts (HONEST) Act, meant to ensure that federal government officials cannot profit through ownership of stocks and other securities that they have regulatory control over.
The legislation is co-led by U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, a Democrat from Washington state.
“Executive officials should be putting the needs of the American people first, not their investment portfolios,” Langworthy, R-23rd District, said in a press statement. “When their personal financial interests are intertwined with the industries they regulate, it creates a conflict of interest that exploits trust in our government institutions.”
He said the bipartisan HONEST Act will provide greater transparency and safeguard public interest by establishing clear guidelines “that prioritize the American people.”
Kilmer said public trust is a “cornerstone of our democracy, and the American people deserve to have confidence in the impartiality and integrity of their government leaders.”
He said officials should be free from financial ties that could potentially undermine their decision-making.
“This is about more than preventing conflicts of interest,” he said. “It’s about preserving the faith that Americans place in their government and maintaining the integrity of our democratic institutions.”
Langworthy said, specifically, the HONEST ACT would:
• Prohibit senior executive branch officials from ownership of financial interests in corporations, businesses, partnerships, or any other for-profit entities that are substantially regulated by the agency at which they work. This includes any businesses, corporations, or partnerships connected to a major contractor of the agency, or an organization that has significant lobbying contacts with the agency.
• Cover government officials who occupy a position classified above GS-15 on the General Schedule, those not under the General Schedule whose basic rate of pay is above 120% of the minimum for a GS-15, and uniformed officials whose pay is at or above the O-7 level.
• Provide reasonable exceptions for interests held through a diversified fund or a qualified blind trust.