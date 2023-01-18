U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy has taken aim at wind energy development on the Lake Erie shore, introducing a bill Wednesday that would stop potential Great Lakes wind farms from getting tax credits.
The bill is Langworthy’s first introduction of legislation since the Republican was sworn in earlier this month as New York’s 23rd Congressional District rep — the district includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
He announced his Lakes Before Turbines Act along the Lake Erie shore in Western New York with stops at the Hamburg Park and Rest on Lake Shore Road, Buffalo, and later at Dunkirk’s Conservation Club.
Langworthy said his bill fulfills a campaign promise and that it would prohibit developers from utilizing the tax credit for construction of wind farms on the Great Lakes. The legislation would effectively deter wind energy interests from jeopardizing the lakes’ environmental health and the economic benefits they provide to our local communities.
“I introduced this federal legislation to ensure our beautiful Lake Erie remains protected,” he said in a statement. “Wind turbines do not belong on the shorelines of our Great Lakes. They are expensive, unreliable and would harm the lake’s precious ecosystem while having a negligible impact on our energy supply.
WBEN Radio of Buffalo reported that, while the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has said a wind turbine project on Lake Erie isn’t feasible at this time, Langworthy wants to continue to push against any such project from happening in the future.
“We can’t rely on the whims of bureaucrats,” he said, “we must take action in Congress to ensure this wrongheaded proposal is dead on arrival.”
Specifically, the bill would amend an IRS tax code law, established in 1986, to end the investment tax credit for offshore wind facilities in the “inland navigable waters” of the United States.
Langworthy’s bill is likely to receive favorable notice in the House, which is now controlled by a narrow GOP majority, but the legislation would face a far more difficult road in the U.S. Senate, controlled by Democrats who are consistently friends of what is termed green energy.
State Sen. George Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican who has restaurant business interests, introduced legislation in 2021 to place a moratorium on the building of wind turbines in New York state’s portions of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
The senator said industrial wind turbines are a serious threat to lakes and the local economies and quality of life that they support. He also called wind turbines a threat to human health given the 11 million people whose water supplies are taken from the lakes.
Borrello’s bill did not move forward in the Democrat-controlled Senate in Albany.