U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy discusses proposed legislation that would eliminate tax breaks for wind farm development in the Great Lakes in a stop Wednesday at the Dunkirk Conservation Club. At right is Chautauqua County Legislator Marty Proctor.

U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy has taken aim at wind energy development on the Lake Erie shore, introducing a bill Wednesday that would stop potential Great Lakes wind farms from getting tax credits.

The bill is Langworthy’s first introduction of legislation since the Republican was sworn in earlier this month as New York’s 23rd Congressional District rep — the district includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

