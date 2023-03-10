U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy says President Joe Biden’s new $6.8 trillion budget “may as well have been released from Mars because it couldn’t be any more out of touch with the problems facing our nation.”
Langworthy, in a statement released after Biden rolled out his spending plan on Thursday, said while inflation is hurting all Americans, Biden’s budget “taxes trillions more, spends more and borrows more” and will “only continue to drive prices higher and weaken our nation.”
Langworthy said the budget adds an additional $19 trillion to the debt and “is irresponsible and a slap in the face to Americans who voted for a House Republican majority that would force checks and balances on Democrats’ spending.”
Langworthy stated that Biden proved with his budget proposal that he “is not serious about realistic spending plan that can get through Congress.”
The Associated Press reported Friday that Biden’s budget is a blueprint for a summer showdown as the president confronts Republicans over the raising the debt ceiling to pay off the nation’s accrued balances, a familiar battle that will define the president and the political parties ahead of the 2024 election.
“We just have a very different value set,” Biden said Friday after the conservative Freedom Caucus outlined its plan to slash spending. Biden said Thursday he’s prepared to meet “anytime” with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“Tell me what you want to do. I’ll show you what I want to do. See what we can agree on,” Biden said.
AP reported McCarthy, in his first term as House speaker, isn’t ready to present a GOP proposal at the negotiating table to start talks in earnest with the White House.
While Republicans newly empowered in the House have bold ideas about rolling back government spending to fiscal 2022 levels and putting the federal budget on a path to balance within the next decade, they have no easy ideas for how to meet those goals.
AP reported McCarthy declined this week to say when House Republicans intend to produce their own proposal, blaming their delays on Biden’s own tardiness in rolling out his plan.
“We want to analyze his budget based upon the question as to where can we find common ground,” McCarthy said. “So we’ll analyze his budget and then we’ll get to work.”
On Friday, members of the House Freedom Caucus unveiled their ideas to slash spending by returning to fiscal year 2022 levels and allowing for 1% annual growth over the next 10 years.
The Freedom Caucus wants to roll back an estimated $400 billion in Biden’s student loan relief and claw back all unspent COVID-19 funds. Overall, the group said its plan would save roughly $3 trillion.
“Simply put, the plan is to shrink Washington and grow America,” said Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, the caucus chairman.
It’s a fresh take on the budget battles of a decade ago when Biden, as vice president, confronted an earlier generation of “tea party” House Republicans eager to cut the debt load and balance budgets.
What’s changed in the decade since is the solidifying of the GOP’s MAGA wing, inspired by the Trump-era Make American Great Again slogan, to turn the fiscal battles into cultural wars. The nation’s total debt load has almost doubled during that time to $31 trillion.
AP reported new era of House Republicans see the coming debt ceiling fight as a battle for their very existence — a test of their mandate in the new House majority to push back against liberals in Washington.
Republican lawmakers grilled Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Friday over the president’s proposal and aired other grievances about the administration.
At a House hearing, Republicans asked Yellen to apologize over calling inflation transitory in 2021. “We really should hear ‘I’m sorry,’” said Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
When Yellen was asked to justify Biden’s budget proposal, she said, “The president’s focus is on hardworking families who are struggling to make ends meet.”
As pressure mounts on McCarthy, the president is trying to steal some thunder as he rolled out a proposal this week that spotlights deficit reductions that are a centerpiece of GOP goals.
Biden’s approach is a turn-around from the start of the year when he refused to negotiate with Republicans, demanding Congress send him a straightforward bill to raise the debt limit. At the time, the president wouldn’t entertain a conversation about spending changes McCarthy committed to as part of his campaign to become speaker.
The White House’s budget plan would cut the deficit by $2.9 trillion over 10 years, a rebuttal to GOP criticism that Biden’s deficit spending to address the pandemic has fueled inflation and hurt the economy.
With his budget, Biden showed the math of how he would lower the trajectory of the national debt. Yet his approach to fiscal responsibility is unacceptable to Republicans, since it would require $4.7 trillion in higher taxes on corporations and people making more than $400,000.
The president also wants an additional $2.5 trillion in spending on programs such as an expanded child tax credit that would improve family finances.
By refusing to raise taxes, the Republicans in the House are relying almost exclusively on reductions to bring budgets into balance. It’s a painful, potentially devastating endeavor, inflicting cuts on programs Americans depend on in their communities.
“We’re getting close,” said Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, the new chairman of the House Budget Committee.