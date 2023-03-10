Rep. Nick Langworthy

U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy

 Jim Eckstrom/Olean Times Herald

U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy says President Joe Biden’s new $6.8 trillion budget “may as well have been released from Mars because it couldn’t be any more out of touch with the problems facing our nation.”

Langworthy, in a statement released after Biden rolled out his spending plan on Thursday, said while inflation is hurting all Americans, Biden’s budget “taxes trillions more, spends more and borrows more” and will “only continue to drive prices higher and weaken our nation.”

