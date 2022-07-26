OLEAN — New York State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy emphasized his South Dayton roots in an appearance Monday evening at the monthly Right Thinkers meeting at Good Times of Olean.
Langworthy wore his primary campaign hat as he spoke to about 120 members of the conservative group in a panel discussion moderated by local businessman Nate Smith.
Langworthy is running against former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino in the Aug. 23 Republican primary in the new seven-county 23rd Congressional District. Langworthy is also the Conservative Party nominee.
Langworthy said he had visited his mother, who still lives in South Dayton, before driving to Olean. He was born in Jamestown, but went to Pine Valley High School before attending Niagara University.
“I never lost sight of what is going on in the Southern Tier,” Langworthy said, telling the gathering that southwestern New York is “the forgotten part” of the state. “I am running to be a loud, stable conservative voice to serve in Congress,” he said as he juggles the congressional primary and Rep. Lee Zeldin’s campaign to unseat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.
“We need to send (Gov.) Kathy Hochul packing,” Langworthy said. “She’s in completely over her head.” He also told the audience that he declined to meet with The Buffalo News editorial board. “I don’t want their endorsement,” he said.
In response to one question about Washington bureaucrats telling doctors they must perform abortions, Langworthy replied: “I’m 100% pro-life. I was overjoyed with Roe v. Wade being overturned. I called President Trump to thank him for appointing the judges” who voted to overturn it.
Langworthy lamented that recent Republican congressmen from the 23rd District have not stayed in Congress long enough for the district to benefit from their seniority. That’s a reference in part to former congressman Tom Reed resigning from the seat earlier this year to pursue a lobbying job — a decision set in motion in 2021 by an accusation of sexual harassment.
Langworthy participated in a panel discussion that included Nicholas L. Waddy, a conservative commentator and history professor at Alfred State College; Blaise Dornisch, a former law enforcement officer turned businessman who was active in the Oath Keepers, and attorney and Cattaraugus County Legislator Ginger Schroder.
Before the panel discussion, Langworthy worked the room, first shaking hands near the entrance and then walking around to talk to members of the audience.
Also speaking at the meeting was Steuben County GOP Chairman Joe Sempolinski, who is running in the special election, also on Aug. 23, against Democrat Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democrat chairman and former colonel in the U.S. Air Force.
While Langworthy received the endorsement of Cattaraugus County GOP Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. earlier this month, his support is less clearcut in New York state overall, with Paladino enjoying stronger name recognition and having the ability to put more of his own money into the race.
Paladino also has the backing of Upstate New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has been staking her claim to leadership of New York’s Republicans — as well as high placement in Congress if the GOP flips the House this fall. The New York Post also reported last week that some prominent Republicans — Rudy Giuliani long them — believe that Langworthy should have stayed out of the 23rd District race and focused solely on helping his ally, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, run for governor against Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Also Monday at Right Thinkers, Schroder urged those attending to come to the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s public hearing on a Republican redistricting plan at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
She said the plan reduces the size of government by two legislators to 15. “Some legislators will get larger districts,” she said, but each legislator would represent about the same number of people in a given district.
The alternative, because of the late date is weighted voting she said would hurt communities.