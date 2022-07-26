Langworthy meets with 'Right Thinkers' in visit to Olean

Nicholas Langworthy, New York State Republican chairman seeking the new 23rd Congressional District seat, speaks with two women attending Monday evening’s Right Thinkers meeting at Good Times of Olean.

OLEAN — New York State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy emphasized his South Dayton roots in an appearance Monday evening at the monthly Right Thinkers meeting at Good Times of Olean.

Langworthy wore his primary campaign hat as he spoke to about 120 members of the conservative group in a panel discussion moderated by local businessman Nate Smith.

