Langworthy asks Senate GOP to prevent continuing resolution

OLEAN — Congressman-elect Nicholas Langworthy said Monday he signed a letter with several GOP incoming House members asking Senate Republican leaders to prevent passage of a continuing resolution.
Speaking at a meeting of Right Thinkers in Olean, Langworthy, who was elected to the new 23rd Congressional District seat in November, said a continuing resolution would “take all of the new voices” of the 74 new representatives out of the equation.
“If they make this decision for all of us for the next year, they don’t have a say in spending decisions that are going on in Washington,” said Langworthy, who maintains the title of state Republican chairman.
“The (House) majority has changed,” Landgworthy said during a roundtable question and answer session. “We have a Republican majority in the House of Representatives that will hold (the Biden) administration and their reckless spending to account.”
The panel for the Right Thinkers’ monthly discussion also featured Nicholas Waddy, an Alfred State professor and conservative commentator; Sean Highland, CEO of TimberHut Cabin Co.; and Travis Baugh of Great Valley, who is a member of Launch New York, which aids new business startups.
Nate Smith, owner of Worth W. Smith and the Right Thinkers’ moderator, read a series of questions to participants who offered their views.
Langworthy went first, responding to a questions about whether Democrats would use the lame-duck session to pass such things as more gun control and and amnesty for undocumented immigrants: “I don’t see where they would be able to push their gun control with us.”
He said the Biden administration would rather see Democrats in the House and Senate — and enough Senate Republicans to overcome the 60-vote filibuster — vote for a continuing resolution to keep spending at the current levels for the next year have all their spending priorities met with Nancy Pelosi holding the gavel, rather than California Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
McCarthy, Langworthy said, should be able to get the 218 votes he needs to become speaker despite some Republican holdouts from the Freedom Caucus.
“There is going to be a lot of gridlock in Washington” with Republicans holding a narrow edge in the House and Democrats with a 51-49 margin in the Senate, Langworthy said.
“I guess gridlock is better than their uncontrolled spending,” he added.
Since the speakership hasn’t been determined yet, Langwothy’s request for a seat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee remains in limbo. Freshmen, he said, are not usually given a seat on the committee. “I don’t have a backup,” he said.