Langworthy asks Senate GOP to prevent continuing resolution

Rep.-elect Nicholas Langworthy (left) speaks Monday at a Right Thinker's meeting at Good Times of Olean.

OLEAN — Congressman-elect Nicholas Langworthy said Monday he signed a letter with several GOP incoming House members asking Senate Republican leaders to prevent passage of a continuing resolution.

Speaking at a meeting of Right Thinkers in Olean, Langworthy, who was elected to the new 23rd Congressional District seat in November, said a continuing resolution would “take all of the new voices” of the 74 new representatives out of the equation.

