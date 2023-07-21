Rep. Nick Langworthy voted this week to pass H.R. 3935, Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, which included his amendment to maintain the current 1,500-hour in-air training rule for pilots.
Langworthy worked with the families of Colgan Air Flight 3407, and Reps. Brian Higgins and Claudia Tenney, both of New York, on the amendment. The amendment passed the House Thursday in a bipartisan vote of 241-191.
“With the successful passage of the FAA reauthorization, including my amendment to keep the 1,500-hour rule, we’ve taken a significant stride to maintain the aviation safety standards that passengers and crew expect from our aviation industry,” Langworthy said in a statement.
“This solidifies Western New York is America’s conscience for airline safety, and I’m grateful for the hard work of my colleagues, Reps. Higgins and Tenney, to pass this bill with our amendment,” he said. “We will never let Congress forget the souls lost in the tragic crash of Flight 3407.”
The reauthorization bill would authorize and amend programs administered by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board for fiscal years 2024 through 2028.
Langworthy is a member of the House Committee on Rules, who voted to make his amendment in order.
GILLIBRAND BILL ON CONGRESS AND STOCK TRADING
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., will join a Republican colleague in introducing legislation to ban lawmakers, executive branch officials and their families from trading and owning stock in individual companies.
Gillibrand, who is sponsoring the legislation along with Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, told NPR’s “Morning Edition” this week that she’s standing behind the proposed bill because lawmakers have access to information that the public does not. If used improperly, she said, that could give lawmakers and their families an unfair advantage in the stock market.
“From the American people’s perspective, they want members of Congress to come to Washington to work for them,” Gillibrand said. “And they don’t expect members of Congress to make money off of their jobs, particularly through the stock trade.”
The bill — Ban Stock Trading for Government Officials Act — would bar stock trading and stock ownership, even in blind trusts, for members of Congress, the president, vice president and senior executive branch officials, including their spouses and dependents.
A national poll by Morning Consult and Politico shows 68% of registered voters support banning stock trading for members of Congress, NPR reported. Another survey conducted by the University of Maryland’s School of Public Policy found a broad 87% of bipartisan majorities favor prohibiting the president, vice president and the Supreme Court from trading stocks in individual companies, too.
This is one of several attempts in the Senate to ban or limit stock trading by Congress members.
The bill builds on the STOCK Act, a federal law that forbids members from trading non-public information received from their jobs. Although the act sought to create transparency, Gillibrand said several members violated the act and improperly reported their stock trades, and others found loopholes. From 2019 to 2021, there were 97 members, their spouses or dependents, who traded in companies affected by their committees.
Under Gillibrand and Hawley’s bill, members of Congress would be charged at least 10% of the value of the prohibited investments, while employees of the executive branch would have to forfeit their stock profits and face fine of $10,0000 or more, whichever is greater.
The bill would also require a public and searchable database of members’ stock transactions. Similar to the STOCK Act, failure to file their personal financial transaction would result in a penalty up to $500.
This issue resurfaced in 2021 when seven member of the U.S. House of Representatives were accused of failing to file reports of stock trades in large companies like airlines, gold mining and AI companies.