OLEAN — The area’s small business incubator is looking for applicants for the Laine Business Accelerator program, and a half-hour documentary aims to show what the program can do for entrepreneurs.
Olean Business Development Corp. premiered its 33-minute documentary, “Help Others to Fly,” created by Danny Bush, on Wednesday as a kickoff for the third round of the small business incubator program, as well as launching a new website and opening applications.
“We’re using it to get people pumped up” for the program, said OBD Executive Director Bob Forness, “and to showcase the great entrepreneurial things going on in Olean.
“Tonight is kind of a reflection and celebration,” he told the crowd packed into The Hub, the fourth-floor coworking space used to host many of the LBA sessions featured in the video.
The video, which was produced with assistance from the Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College, premieres online at 8 p.m. Thursday, and can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ua4INIfa6o.
“It’s been an incredible, incredible journey,” said Bush, adding that in his role as observer left him wishing he had participated in the program for his own business due to “the support and energy” shared by all involved.
The video follows the cohort from the initial notification phone calls to the final showcase, detailing what was learned and what each firms’ next steps would be.
“As with the original cohort, the participants came together quickly, and the synergy among them was truly gratifying and palpable,” said Tom Cullen, director of the Innovation Center at St. Bonaventure University. “And that’s where the theme came from — not only did they help each other to fly, they’re committed to helping other businesses to fly, too. All of the participants will be a part of the Olean entrepreneurial community for years to come.”
To date, 14 firms have participated in the 13-week program, working with OBD staff, St. Bonaventure University C4 interns, and with each other to develop their businesses.
The first round in 2021 saw five firms seek funding, with one receiving $15,000 and the other four receiving $5,000 after a showcase competition. Noting the competition was not conducive to the sharing and support mentality being fostered, officials chose to award all participating firms with $5,000 in 2022 and feature them in a public showcase in December.
Members of the second cohort sung the program’s praises — both in the video and on Wednesday evening.
“There have been so many people in this cohort and this town … who were there for us,” said Max Brie, owner of Dalorum. “You people make it all worth it.”
“I talk to someone from this community every week,” said T.J. Hulse, owner of Wolf Pack Storage.
Applications for the next round of the program are available online at www.lainebusinessacclerator.com, which was overhauled in anticipation of Wednesday’s event. The showcase for the cohort is set for Dec. 5 at JCC’s Cutco Theater.
OBDC, a nonprofit formed in 2015, is headquartered at the former Olean Business Institute building at 301 N. Union St. A few weeks after the December 2022 showcase event, OBDC was named a Certified Business Incubator by the state agency Empire State Development and received a five-year, $625,000 grant.