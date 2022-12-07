OLEAN — Camaraderie and community will help build Olean’s next generation of entrepreneurs, organizers of the Laine Business Accelerator championed Tuesday.

The Accelerator feted its nine awardees for the 2022 program on Tuesday at Cutco Theater on the Jamestown Community College campus. The businesses that received $5,000 each after the 13-week program include Scull Manufacturing, WNY Audiologists, Raise the Bar Woodworks, Beat City Music, Wolf Pack Storage, Dalorum, Neighborhood School of Dance, Ellicottville Greens and TimberHut. The awardees were among more than 40 applicants for spots in the program.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social