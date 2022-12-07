OLEAN — Camaraderie and community will help build Olean’s next generation of entrepreneurs, organizers of the Laine Business Accelerator championed Tuesday.
The Accelerator feted its nine awardees for the 2022 program on Tuesday at Cutco Theater on the Jamestown Community College campus. The businesses that received $5,000 each after the 13-week program include Scull Manufacturing, WNY Audiologists, Raise the Bar Woodworks, Beat City Music, Wolf Pack Storage, Dalorum, Neighborhood School of Dance, Ellicottville Greens and TimberHut. The awardees were among more than 40 applicants for spots in the program.
“I kind of call it ‘graduation’ with my finger quotes,” said Olean Business Development Corp. CEO Bob Forness, during a ceremony strikingly similar to a commencement exercise with speeches, music and awards. The evening capped off the program that, as he said, invited new and growing companies to seek funding as well as a 13-week program to work “on” their business, “rather than working ‘in’ their business.”
The program is named after Erick Laine, the late CEO of Cutco Corporation. Forness noted the program was funded by memorials in Laine’s name after his 2020 death at the age of 87.
In 2021, five firms shared the funds, with $15,000 to Date’d Nutrition, and $5,000 to each Deon Gayton’s Go To Meals; Hi-Y Farms of Little Valley, owned by the Golley family, to market industrial hemp; Studio 4 East of Allegany, owned by Mark Riordan and Kara Fortuna, to expand the recently-acquired business; and Paragon Behavioral Health Services, owned by Kryn McClain, DHA, LPC and Paulina Colonna, LMFT, to expand into the Olean area from Pennsylvania.
Unlike in 2021, this year’s participants all shared the same prize amount, allowing for better collaboration rather than competition among the awardees.
How are the businesses faring from last year?
“I get asked about that — are they still going? Yeah, they’re still going,” Forness said.
Dr. Kyrn McClane, of Paragon Behavioral Health, noted her firm, which provides mental health services, has expanded greatly due to her participation in the 2021 program.
“We’re definitely still kicking — we’re flying,” she said. “We started as two of us: There’s now 76 of us across two states. There are now six-figure jobs here in Olean, New York, that can stay here.”
After hearing from Christian Gaddis of Buffalo-based 43North, McClane said that there is nothing stopping that sort of success in the Southern Tier.
“We can do what they’re doing in Buffalo — we can do that here because of our community,” she said. “These (people) are the hearts and souls of our community.”
Forness said that the businesses are thriving, with expansions, two new manufacturing sites and talks of acquisitions for one firm.
Like last year, the awardees this year received help in crafting individual plans for the businesses were area business leaders, local entrepreneurs and faculty from JCC, St. Bonaventure University and SBU’s Innovation Center. Each worked with assigned SBU marketing interns and all met weekly to brainstorm and help each other.
“This has been hands-down the best educational experience in my life,” said Parker Bray of Raise the Bar.
“We had so much help this year — we needed it,” said Colleen Gaynor of Beat City Music, surmising that without help from the accelerator and the other assistance through the program, the business may not have survived. “Thank you for being human beings — we really feel like we can come to you… because of the Laine Business Accelerator, we’re not only going to survive, but thrive.”
“In the short time we were involved we learned so much,” said Andy Scull of Scull Manufacturing. “We’re just blue-collar workers in a white-collar world.”
Along with large checks like the other awardees, Beat City Music also received the Jim Stitt Sr. Community Builders Award, a crystal bowl. The award was christened by Laine’s widow, Marianne, in honor of Erick’s business partner at Cutco.
“Jim, you’re a jewel to this community,” Marianne Laine said, adding that while her husband was known for his efforts to promote the community, “you have kept that legacy going.”
“Erick was my best friend,” said Stitt, retired president and CEO of the Olean-based knife manufacturer, adding his old friend set an example he strives to follow.