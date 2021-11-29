OLEAN — When the Laine Business Accelerator named its five finalist businesses in late August, the goal was to make an impact on the greater Olean community by helping leaders of each business sharpen their marketing, product development, and management skills.
The accelerator — a partnership of local executives, entrepreneurs, Olean Business Development Council, and St. Bonaventure University and Jamestown Community College — organized weekly workshops and mentorship meetings for the five businesses’ owners.
Students from St. Bonaventure’s School of Business and Jandoli School of Communication helped develop marketing strategies and social media for the companies. Several of the competing businesses launched new products, such as Hi-Y Farm’s Saving Face Beard Balm and Dated Nutrition’s new organic snacks and desserts, with guidance from Laine business counselors.
At stake: each finalist business will receive a share of $35,000 in business funding.
At a Community Showcase event on Dec. 7 at The Cutco Theater on the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College, they’ll reveal the results of their experiences, and Laine leaders will announce the winner of the three-month competition. They’ll also discuss plans for growing the business accelerator activity in 2022.
The five finalist businesses are:
• Date'd Nutrition, a maker of preservative-free organic snack foods
• Go To Meals, a healthy prepared meal service in Olean, Jamestown, and Orchard Park
• Studio 4 East, a custom apparel supplier in Allegany
• Paragon Behavioral Health Services, a behavioral health care provider serving clients in Olean and several counties in Pennsylvania, and
• HI-Y Farm Hemp, which focuses on growing industrial hemp and developing hemp-based products through the New York State Hemp Pilot Program.
This week, the Olean Times Herald will feature each of the five finalist businesses in the Laine Business Accelerator.