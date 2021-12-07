OLEAN — The Erick Laine Business Accelerator Community Showcase will take place tonight at 6 o’clock at the CUTCO Theater on the Olean campus of Jamestown Community College.
The competition is sold out and will be livestreamed on Facebook Live.
The event will feature five area entrepreneurs’ pitching for $30,000 in cash prizes.
Launched in September, the Laine Business Accelerator identified five finalists’ businesses for a three-month series of workshops, mentoring, and marketing insights and support. The five businesses vying for the top prizes are:
• Date’d Nutrition
• Go To Meals
• Studio 4 East
• HI-Y Farm Hemp
• Paragon Behavioral Health Services
Among the featured speakers at the Community Showcase are Jack Greco, co-founder of ACV Auctions and former Director of Techstars Buffalo; Dr. David Hilmey, acting provost of St. Bonaventure University; and other area business executives.
Due to COVID-19 considerations, seating at the Community Showcase event is very limited. The public is encouraged to view the livestream event at Laine Business Accelerator’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LaineBusinessAccelerator.