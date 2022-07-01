OLEAN — With the Laine Business Accelerator seeking applications for its second annual program — the deadline is July 15 — and with last year’s five finalists having almost a year’s worth of implementing actions from the advice and experience gained from the inaugural 2021 program, here’s what those five finalists learned, and how their businesses have been positively impacted.
• Date’d Nutrition: The recipient of the inaugural program’s grand prize after a panel of judges rated their presentation as the most impressive, the business’s owners, Sarah Hegedus and Jason Wright, have embarked on a growth curve, including relocating their business from Duke Center to the former Spot To Be restaurant on South Union Street.
“We are very passionate people,” Hegedus said. “We tend to ask lots of questions and, as a result, we got a lot out of the program. It was incredible — so many connections, so many amazing minds. We have worked hard to keep those connections alive and to benefit from them.”
Wright said business has grown 40% over the last several months, thanks to increased production capabilities and their inclusion into Buffalo’s Elmwood Bidwell Farmers’ Market.
“In our new site, we went from being able to make 156 bars in four hours to making more than 1,000 bars in eight hours,” Hegedus added. “We had to present to Bidwell to see if they would accept us, because they’re very strict about who can display there — only producers. We were the first new business to be accepted in five years.”
• Studio 4 East: Co-owners Mark Riordan and Kara Fortuna joke that their business is a 40-year-old startup, having taken over the iconic company from the Wintermantel brothers.
“What really helped us being in the program is that we were forced to focus on the business every Friday when we would have our meetings with the other companies and with our mentors,” he said. “In the day-to-day activities of the business, it’s easy to forget about long-range and strategic planning. That forced us to do just that.”
Another benefit of the experience, Fortuna said, was the camaraderie that developed among the participants.
“Knowing you’re not alone trying to grow a business is so heartwarming,” she said. “We gained so much knowledge together.”
• Go To Meals: Deon Gayton has ambitious goals — to take his business nationwide. His pre-packaged meal options — to which he adds a new entry at least once a month — are portion-controlled and priced, as he said, “affordable.
“It was so nice to be surrounded by like-minded individuals,” he said. “I made some great connections, I learned from everyone — not only the presenters and mentors, but from the other businesses as well.”
One of his new lines of food is a protein dessert line. “Cheesecake puddings and things like that,” he said. “Our goal is to make everything we sell nutritious, delicious and affordable.”
Gayton noted the input he received from St. Bonaventure University, Jamestown Community College and SBU’s Innovation Center as crucial to the overall excellence of the program.
• Paragon Behavioral Health Services: “We entered the Accelerator Program because we thought it was an interesting opportunity to solidify the business model that we had been developing,” Kryn McClain, one of the business’s co-founders, said. “And it did just that. It helped us to build and streamline our business, giving our business more structure and a better-defined chain of command. Since our experience with the accelerator, we’ve earned the ‘Great Places to Work’ accreditation and we’ve also been certified for autism counseling.”
McClain added there were perhaps less structural, but more philosophical, benefits to Paragon’s participation in the program.
“The major takeaway is the scalability we achieved, while also putting people first,” he said. “We want to take Paragon to the national level with several different models we’re coming out with. We have 80 employees now, and it’s my responsibility that every one of them gets a paycheck every two weeks.”
• Hi-Y Farm: “Our business is a bit different from the others,” Jessica Golley, a spokesperson for the family-owned business, said. “This is our fifth season of growing industrial hemp. It’s easy, during the day-to-day of the business, to push strategy aside. The accelerator provided the platform for us to focus on the business and the strategy necessary to really move forward.
“As a result, we took a deep dive as to where we are and where we want to go,” she said. “We became much more deliberate in our strategy and in our planning.”
Golley praised the collaboration she found among the group members, and said, “It was obvious we were all interested in the success of the others.”
This year, the Laine Business Accelerator — lainebusinessaccelerator.com — hopes to recognize and fund up to 10 businesses, with award money totaling $50,000. Each of the businesses will receive intense training from faculty and advisors from JCC, St. Bonaventure and its Innovation Center, as well as from local business leaders.