OLEAN — While most local students are returning from spring break and heading back to school, a group of 11 young women are preparing to fly to Orlando — and they’re cheering about it.
The Lady Bolts, the senior team at Storm Athletics Cheerleading, earned a bid to a 2022 cheer competition, THE ONE, on April 30-May 1.
“The athletes range in age from 12 to 18 and travel from all over the Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben and McKean (Pa.) counties for practice three times weekly,” said Tammy Bisson, Storm Athletics owner and director.
Coached by Falon Austin, Cierra James and Bri Priestas, the team has only been practicing together since November 2021, Bisson added.
“Lady Bolts earned this bid, by taking first place in January at the Winter Beach Blast cheer competition in Erie (Pa.),” she said. “To compete at THE ONE shows the outstanding determination shown not only by the athletes as individuals, but also as a team. These girls are focused, hardworking, strong and driven.”
Shannon Cole is the Lady Bolts’ team mom and described what the team has been working toward for so long.
“We’re on for two minutes and 30 seconds,” she said. “It’s all for that. You only get one shot at it and that’s everything.”
The public is invited to see the Lady Bolts in action at 4:30 p.m. April 24 at Olean Center Mall, where Storm Athletics is located. A sendoff parade will begin at 5 p.m. and travel from North Union Street to West State Street into Allegany. The public is invited to come out on the sidewalks to wave as the team goes by.
Storm Athletics is a nonprofit program based in Olean and has programs for boys and girl ages 3-18. For more information, visit www.stormathleticscheer.org, on Facebook or Instagram, or email Storm1athletics@gmail.com.