MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — Saturday is a momentous occasion at Kinzua Bridge State Park — the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the tornado that completely changed the park’s future.
Park officials have planned a slate of speakers to talk about that, and about the Mount Jewett 2 Kinzua Bridge Trail’s designation as Trail of the Year.
Beginning at 2 p.m., Ron Keim, vice president of the MJ2KB Trail Club, will speak on the award, along with his knowledge of the Kinzua Bridge. At 2:15 p.m., John Dzemyan, retired Pennsylvania Game Commission land management group supervisor, will speak. He was at the park the day of the tornado.
At 2:30 p.m., Jonathon Guseman, a NOAA meteorologist will talk about tornadoes in the state of Pennsylvania and in specific the tornado of 2003 that tore through the Kinzua Bridge.
At 3 p.m., a moment of silence will be held to commemorate the fall of 11 towers of the bridge.
The park is marking some other milestone anniversaries this year — 60 years since the park’s creation and the 30th anniversary of the Kinzua Bridge Foundation.
THE BEGINNING
Construction of the original iron viaduct began during 1881, starting with the placement of the stone piers. When completed in 1882, the Kinzua Bridge Viaduct was the highest railroad viaduct in the world. It was constructed as an alternative to laying an additional 8 miles of track over rough terrain along the line leading to McKean County’s coal, timber, and oil lands.
Built of iron, the original viaduct was approximately 301 feet high, 2,053 feet long and weighed more than 3.1 million pounds. The towers were a patented design called Phoenix Columns. The columns were lighter in weight and had greater strength than cast iron columns of similar shape and size.
By 1900, it became necessary to rebuild the entire structure with steel to accommodate heavier trains. Later that year, about 100 to 150 men, working 10-hour shifts, completed the rebuild in 105 days. The new steel viaduct had the same measurements, but now weighed more than 6.7 million pounds.
CREATION OF THE PARK
For nearly 60 years, freight was hauled across the viaduct over the Kinzua Gorge. However, freight traffic was discontinued in 1959 and the Erie Railroad sold the bridge to scrap metal dealer Nick Kovalchick of Indiana, Pa., for $76,000.
Kovalchick saw the bridge and reconsidered, selling it to the state instead.
In 1963, Gov. William Scranton signed a law that created Kinzua Bridge State Park, which officially opened in 1970. Kinzua Viaduct received national recognition when it was placed on the National Register of Historic Civil Engineering Landmarks in 1977.
Beginning in 1987, excursion trains of the Knox & Kane Railroad — pulled by a steam locomotive — traveled from Marienville through the Allegheny National Forest, stopping on the Kinzua Viaduct before returning on the route.
DETERIORATION
Spot inspections had shown issues with rust and deterioration, so in 2002, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources shut down the bridge to the passenger train to do a full-scale inspection.
During the inspection engineers found sections of steel were rusted through. Then, during August 2002, the bridge was closed to all traffic, including pedestrians. Interest and attendance waned.
Engineers determined high winds could create lateral pressure on the bridge, causing it to shift the center of gravity, thus increasing the weight on one side. Such an event could send the whole bridge crashing to the bottom of the Kinzua Creek Valley.
Massive repair efforts began in 2003 in an effort to save the structure. Beginning in February 2003, W.M. Brode Co. of Newcomerstown, Ohio, a national leader in railroad bridge construction and repair, began working to restore the viaduct.
Brode’s crew was at the bridge on July 21, 2003. They had stopped working for the day because the weather was beginning to look threatening.
THE TORNADO
At approximately 3:15 p.m., an F1 tornado (wind speed 73-112 mph) struck the viaduct. Eleven towers from the center of the bridge were torn from their concrete bases and thrown to the valley floor.
In 2004, the DCNR informed Knox & Kane that the bridge would not be rebuilt.
The Knox & Kane was sold at auction in 2008 to Kovalchick Corp. — the same company that had saved the viaduct in 1959. The rails were scrapped, and the rail corridor was turned into a rails-to-trails project.
As for the Kinzua Bridge State Park, out of tragedy came triumph.
THE REBIRTH
While worries mounted that all hope was lost for the majestic structure, the DCNR decided to reimagine the park as a learning experience.
Contractors worked to build a skywalk, which would serve as an overlook for the fallen towers on the floor of the Kinzua Gorge. The skywalk includes a glass floor that affords a look straight down at the towers below. The tracks and decking that had been on the bridge were removed at the skywalk.
A state-of-the-art visitor center was erected at the park as well. The center holds interactive historical displays, a train car, a huge tower with a statue of a man suspended from the side as the builders would have been. There is information on wildlife and engineering. The facility contains a store that sells products made in the PA Wilds.
What began as an engineering marvel has become a destination attraction that tells its history and educates visitors on nature in the park itself.