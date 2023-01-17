Kinley

Kinley Advanced Technical Services is renovating part of the former Dresser-Rand facility in Wellsville for its new enterprise.

WELLSVILLE — Early last week it was announced that a Kinley division is opening for business in the former Dresser-Rand building.

Kinley Advanced Technical Services (KATS) is a part of Kinley Construction of Arlington, Texas, which has its roots in Western New York and is now managed by the sixth-generation of Kinley family ownership, Jimmy Kinley and his sister Katherine Kinley.

