WELLSVILLE — Early last week it was announced that a Kinley division is opening for business in the former Dresser-Rand building.
Kinley Advanced Technical Services (KATS) is a part of Kinley Construction of Arlington, Texas, which has its roots in Western New York and is now managed by the sixth-generation of Kinley family ownership, Jimmy Kinley and his sister Katherine Kinley.
What caused the company to look at Wellsville?
Kinley CEO Jimmy Kinley explained: “As a family and company with deep roots in Western New York, this location aligns with our goals to continue expanding our presence in the area and take advantage of some of the best people and talent in the country — something we’ve been doing for more than 100 years in this region. We’re elated to reopen this facility to serve the oil, gas and power generation markets and drive new job growth in Allegany County.”
Before moving to Texas, the Kinley family lived in Olean, where it still maintains construction and oil operations. Kinley Corp., a general contractor and construction management company serving Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, is headquartered in Allegany.
Kinley wasn’t courted nor did it work with the Allegany County office for economic development. Bill Glenn, chief market officer of Kinley, said the company worked directly with the owner of the Coats Street site.
“Having had a business presence in the region for over 100 years, we were aware of the site’s history and current availability, as well as the talented and skilled workforce in and around the region,” he said. “The combination of these factors made the location very appealing and a logical choice.”
As to when the facility will be up and operational, KATS employees are already renovating the former Dresser-and maintenance building, Glenn said.
“Our KATS business team is already actively selling maintenance and service solutions across the U.S.,” he said. “We expect to open the Wellsville facility by the end of March.”
As to the number of employees destined to work for KATS, Glenn clarified, “The facility will open with a smaller team of mechanics/technicians and field service personnel. We are currently hiring skilled field services personnel, specifically supervisors and mechanics/technicians. All job vacancies for this facility are posted on Indeed.com. We look forward to potentially expanding the number of employees in line with our business growth and customer needs.”
Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler is excited about the new arrival, saying, “This is outstanding news. It’s exciting to see employers recognize their opportunities and skilled workforce available here in Wellsville.”
Glenn added, “Kinley is looking forward to growing KATS and potentially expanding the number of employees and its footprint at the facility in line with its business growth and customer needs.”
Current KATS openings for the Wellsville facility are listed on Indeed.com. All employment inquiries outside of the listed opportunities should be emailed to hiring@kinleyconstruction.com.