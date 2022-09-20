Keis stepping down as Cattaraugus GOP chairman after 8 years

Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr., shown here at gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s rally in Olean on June 15, has announced he won’t seek re-election to the post.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

MANSFIELD — Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. will not seek re-election to another term as chairman.

Keis will preside over Wednesday night’s GOP Reorganization Meeting at the Town Center in Ellicottville, where Mark Heberling of Farmersville is expected to be elected the new chairman.

