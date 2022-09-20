MANSFIELD — Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. will not seek re-election to another term as chairman.
Keis will preside over Wednesday night’s GOP Reorganization Meeting at the Town Center in Ellicottville, where Mark Heberling of Farmersville is expected to be elected the new chairman.
After serving as GOP chairman for eight years — and 25 years before that as vice chairman — Keis told the Olean Times Herald, “It’s time.” He served under Republican chairmen including Jess Fitzpatrick, Jerry Burrell, Jeremiah J. Moriarty III and Paula Synder.
Keis still has one year remaining in his term as a state Republican committeeman and will have a seat on the county Republican Executive Committee for another year.
“I’m going to be 71 next week and we just bought a house in Florida,” he said. “We plan on spending winters in Florida. ... I know I could have stayed chairman, but I didn’t feel it was right for me to be gone after they moved up the time to pass petitions to February. Years ago, it wouldn’t have mattered.”
Keis feels it’s a good time to leave after electing Republicans to all countywide offices, with a Republican assemblyman and state senator and 16 of the 17 county legislature seats in Republican hands. “There isn’t a better time to leave.”
Keis said just because he is stepping down as chairman “doesn’t mean I’m not going to continue to contribute to the party.” While he has no specific plans, he will offer whatever help he can to Heberling, the expected incoming chairman.
“I’ll miss it,” he admitted. “I’ve loved doing it. It’s been very rewarding to support the ideals and things I strongly believe in. There is a certain amount of aggravation, too. I’m getting rid of stress. I haven’t reached my senile years yet,” he laughed.
At the end of last year, Keis decided to retire as Mansfield supervisor, a post he’d held for more than 33 years. With that, he also gave up the gavel for the Cattaraugus County Supervisors Association, a group he founded.
Keis feels he “brought a sense of unity to the Republican party. I think people trust me. I’ve inspired some trust doing what I’d do for the right reasons.”
While he feels he’s accomplished what he set out to do as GOP chairman, he wishes he found some way to get more young people involved in politics.
Keis said the low point came when three years ago the new county legislature chairman appointed a Democrat as vice chairman, to the chagrin of most members of the county Republican committee.
He had to admit that wasn’t as bad as Republicans losing control of the county legislature in 1991 for the first time in history — including the former board of supervisors.
“That wasn’t under my watch,” he added.