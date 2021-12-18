BRADFORD, Pa. — A total of 33 more nurses have been brought in to address staffing shortages at the Olean, N.Y., and Bradford hospitals, officials with Kaleida Health said Friday.
Kaleida’s Bob Nesselbush, CEO; Don Boyd, president and chief operating officer; Mike Hughes, chief administrative officer; as well as Jeff Belt, chairman of the Upper Allegheny Health System board, and Mary LaRowe, interim CEO of UAHS, met with editors of the Olean Times Herald and The Bradford Era to discuss the state of the local hospitals.
“We were able to secure 33 additional travel nurses which is a short-term measure to respond to the increasing volume we are seeing, so we can increase the number of staffed beds in Bradford and in Olean,” Boyd explained.
LaRowe said 10 or 11 will be for Bradford Regional Medical Center, while the rest will be working at Olean General Hospital. “That number may change on a day-to-day basis.”
The addition of those travel nurses will make a big impact. Boyd said, “that allows us to add an additional 10 beds here in Bradford with that incremental staffing. What that does is it increases the overall capacity in the region to be able to meet the needs during this period of a rise in case.
“The continuation of those 10 beds is going to continue to be evaluated over time as the situation and the circumstances in the community continues to evolve,” Boyd said, adding they will be kept in place for the foreseeable future.
The integration plan with Bradford and Olean was implemented in May, and the surge in COVID cases in this region came in August and September, when there was less staff at both facilities to handle the influx of patients.
Boyd explained that while national competition to attract traveling nurses is heavy, Kaleida looked to New York state for help.
“We worked very closely with the New York state governor and department of health to forecast the overall regional problem we were going to have, including at Olean and at Bradford,” Boyd said. “What we were able to do was secure through the state a preferred staffing agency relationship.”
It is a temporary measure, but efforts are underway to bring more healthcare professionals into the fold.
Recruitment
Boyd explained that when recruiting new physicians, hospital officials looked at what services people were leaving the area to obtain. Those became areas of opportunity.
Some have already joined Upper Allegheny, while others will be coming in the New Year.
For orthopedics, Dr. Aubrey Ashie came in September and Olean-area native Dr. Steve Pancio will be coming in February. For urology, Dr. Ramkishen Narayanan started this month. “He does a lot of the oncology piece, too,” LaRowe said.
For hematology, oncology, Dr. Grant Schofield will be coming in March.
These are not Kaleida physicians coming to Bradford/Olean temporarily, but are “specifically in this market,” Boyd said. “They will reside here.”
For the first time in at least two decades, Bradford will be getting a pulmonologist, Dr. Muzamil Sheikh, in February.
With the continued presence of COVID, a pulmonologist is a welcome addition to the team, Boyd said.
Belt noted, “All of these doctors could live and work anywhere.” Doctors want to be able to undertake sophisticated cases and have a supportive network of specialists. “Our strategy provides that. We needed to channel the patients into the Centers for Excellence where we could build some depth and some expertise.”
The integration of the hospitals under Kaleida’s overall leadership is an opportunity for not only access to the network’s specialists, but to aid in attracting specialists into the local market, too.
LaRowe added, “In a rural market for us to have access to a cath lab in a few number of miles versus having to travel, and all those other services — we have services in a rural market that many other communities do not have. And I think that helps attract the physicians as well.”
A board-certified neurosurgeon will also be joining Olean General Hospital, Boyd said, adding, “We’re trying to add a physician assistant to work with him to see patients in Bradford.
“The key to all of this is the changing tide of health care,” he said, with a focus on preventive medicine. All of the primary care physician offices are filled.
“This is ongoing,” Boyd continued. “Part of what we’re working together in the system on is manpower planning.”
An independent third party has been engaged to help determine what the community might need in the future. That will be a continuing effort.
Insurance
“In order to support that strategy of a set of coordinated services across the region, with two campuses, we really needed to address the insurance barriers differently than we were doing at the beginning of the year,” Nesselbush said.
The state line did prove to be a bit of a hurdle to overcome.
Nesselbush said Kaleida has been working with UPMC and other smaller health insurance providers in Northwestern Pennsylvania to ensure that contracts are in place, and all healthcare within the Kaleida system is considered in-network.
“We have done that,” he said. “We believe that we have, by-and-large, done that, and will continue doing that as they come up. We’re trying to make sure we’re removing that barrier.”
He confirmed that Kaleida is the active parent of UAHS, which essentially makes them the owner. Because hospitals are non-profit, Kaleida is defined as the sole corporate member rather than the owner.
Barriers
The integration of the two hospitals hasn’t been all smooth-sailing. Boyd explained there were several unanticipated factors that have caused the hospitals in both Bradford and Olean to be overwhelmed.
Factors affecting the plan include “individuals that are choosing to leave the healthcare workforce, in particular nurses. Some of that is related to the vaccine mandates, not only in New York state but at the federal level,” he said.
“Our plan did not contemplate the number of individuals leaving the workforce at that pace that we’ve actually seen occur,” Boyd said.
He also referenced “the ‘‘great retirement,’ with the 20-plus months of COVID experience that the nation and the world has experienced when individuals are just choosing to leave the healthcare workforce.”
The third factor that was not anticipated was “the opportunity for nurses to travel and be paid significantly higher than they are for remaining with their current employer. The rate of pay for those individuals is to the point where they can earn their annual salary in just a three-month engagement.”
Officials also didn’t anticipate the low vaccination rates in the area population.
“We’ve seen an actual increase of positive patients, particularly in the Southern Tier and in northwestern Pennsylvania counties,” Boyd said. “Coupled with that, we’ve seen a very low adoption or choosing vaccination. … We’ve seen an explosion of COVID cases.”
However, he and LaRowe explained staff vaccination rates at Bradford and Olean have been very high. In fact, Boyd said, they are “some of the highest in the general region.” Among Bradford Regional staff, the rate was 96.2% vaccinated, and at Olean, 96%.
After the meeting, Hughes provided the overall vaccination rate for the nation, which is 70%, while in rural hospitals, it is 65%.
He added, too, that the hospitals have a 90-day supply of personal protective equipment, which was an issue at most facilities early in the pandemic.
The local hospitals also felt the ripple effect of the strike at Catholic Health System in Buffalo, N.Y., in October. The strike resulted in 120 fewer staffed beds in the region. That, in turn, impacted Bradford and Olean by having fewer beds available to transfer more serious patients.
Upper Allegheny officials reported earlier this week that the two hospitals saw a net loss of close to $9 million in 2020, mostly due to the loss of revenues caused by COVID-19.
Going forward
LaRowe, the interim CEO, has agreed to stay on in her role until a permanent replacement is named. Belt said the search should be concluded by the end of February.
“One thing I believe will attract a really strong individual to this opportunity is our strategy has been unwavering for years and years and years,” Belt said. “Our strategy is to analyze (the system’s) quality and its access.
“What clinical services, including those that are quite sophisticated, can be delivered locally at a world-class standard of quality?”
Belt said if the determination is made that Upper Allegheny can and should offer a service, administrators must figure out how to do it and build world-class “centers of excellence.”
Nesselbush said, “The strategy and direction we’re going in creating a high-performing rural network of services still is the ultimate goal and the ultimate vision. We’re confident that the vision remains to have this comprehensive rural network of coordinated services between the two campuses augmented by” services offered by Kaleida in Buffalo. “That is the right vision for the area.”