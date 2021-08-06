LITTLE VALLEY — Country music’s platinum-selling artist Justin Moore played to a thrilled audience Thursday night as the headlining act at the Cattaraugus County Fair.
Moore’s return visit to Little Valley comes eight years after his first concert at the fair in 2013. He joked with the crowd that he and his band were a little out of practice after no touring for a year, but was excited to play live music for an audience again.
Moore performed hits from past years as well as some new songs from his 2021 album "Straight Outta the Country."
Opening for Moore were familiar favorites The Hootz, a local band with roots in Salamanca and Franklinville that is now based in Tennessee.
The Hootz previously opened for county fair headliner Justin Lynch in 2016.