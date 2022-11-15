OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus deaths in the first half of November.
The county health department’s coronavirus case tracker shows 204 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this month through Monday when 20 new cases were reported.
Monday’s COVID-19 case tracker showed the total number of cases since March 2020 had risen to 23,750 and there have been 277 deaths.
Another 2,256 residents have reported positive tests from at-home test kits that have been widely distributed. Those who test positive are advised to quarantine for at least five days. People with
Cattaraugus County, along with two-thirds of the counties in the state, is in the medium level of community spread of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.
The county’s average positivity for the seven days ending Nov. 9 — the last period for which data is available — was 10.3%, up 1.2% over the previous week. There were 1,236 tests administered during that seven-day period, up 5.5% from the prior week.
Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 69 deaths in the state from March 11-14. She urged residents ages 5 and older who are eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to arrange to get the new boosters.
Those with weakened immune systems, obesity, diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, chronic lung disease and heart disease may be more susceptible to COVID-19 complications.
Cattaraugus County has reported 44,008 or 57.8% of the county’s 76,000 residents have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine. Those over age 65 have a 85.5% vaccination rate.
The new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that will help protect against the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 is now available for those age 5 and older.
The CDC tracker shows 45% of county residents 50 and older have had a second dose of the COVID-19 booster and 54.6% of those 65 and older have had a second booster.
The health department’s next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College Center at Jamestown Community College on North Union Street.
To register, go online to www.cattco.org and sign up for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for infant, youth or adult vaccines, or call (716) 701-3777.
Vaccines are also available at some physicians offices and pharmacies.