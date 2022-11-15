Coronavirus

This illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus deaths in the first half of November.

The county health department’s coronavirus case tracker shows 204 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this month through Monday when 20 new cases were reported.

