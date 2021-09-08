LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean man was convicted of third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child after a jury trial in Cattaraugus County Court.
The jury convicted Scott Hammond, 31, of Olean on Sept. 1.
The incident occurred on Nov. 7 in the city of Olean when the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with another person less than 17 years old.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman credits the Olean Police Department for the investigation of this case.
Hammond is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15.
In another case, a Little Valley man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court last week to five years’ probation after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.
Ryan S. Bartlett, 39, who was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz, had pleaded guilty to the class D felony, which occurred Jan. 27, when he failed to notify the New York State Sex Offender Registry of his change of address as required under law.
Karen E. Knoiak, 39, of Little Valley, was sentenced to five years’ probation and her driver’s license revoked for one year for her conviction for driving while intoxicated, a class E felony.
The incident occurred on Dec. 21, 2019, in the town of Randolph.
The judge also accepted three guilty pleas.
Kristoffer D. Cook, 41, currently incarcerated in the county jail, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a class D felony, and second-degree robbery, a class C felony. The incident occurred on June 7 in the city of Olean. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2021.
Jessica Landroche, 55, of Franklinville, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor; and an ignition interlock violation, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on March 30, 2020, in the town of Allegany. Sentencing is scheduled for June 20, 2022 upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court.
Greg Hirliman, 45, of Olean, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt, a class D felony, to satisfy a pending indictment. The incident occurred on Jan. 22, 2020, in the city of Olean, when the defendant intentionally disobeyed the lawful process or mandate of the court. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 8.