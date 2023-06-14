OLEAN — Ryan Carney wanted something for him.
And others like him.
Growing up in Olean, Carney had always happily attended the local church festivals, helping to celebrate the cultures for which they were known — Italian, Lebanese, Polish and others. But as a bi-racial resident, he wanted to see an event that acknowledged the Black side of his heritage.
And so, the Juneteenth Jamboree was born.
Carney and some friends started the event in 2020 as a simple backyard cookout. Since then, it has only grown, becoming a true festival in nature while moving to its more official location at Good Times of Olean.
“And now it’s to the point where it’s no longer just a party,” Carney said of its evolution in the last three years, “it’s something that can really impact and influence a community.”
The fourth annual Juneteenth Jamboree will be held Saturday (noon to 10 p.m.) and Sunday (noon to 6 p.m.), June 24-25, at Good Times. Most importantly, the festival is a “celebration of freedom, culture and unity, honoring the significance of Juneteenth’s history.” It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans and celebrates the richness in the diversity of the community.
It’s intended to educate, Carney noted. But it’s also meant to be another fun local weekend option, a way for the community to come together while celebrating Black culture.
“Growing up as a mixed kid here, I was saying how we never had anything like this,” Carney said. “But it’s not really about color, it’s not just about Black people celebrating. The same way I celebrated Italian Fest is the same way I want (people) to come celebrate us. Try the food, enjoy the music.
“I’m not a huge fan of a lot of the music that gets played at these other festivals, but I enjoy it because we’re celebrating the culture.”
LAST YEAR’S event drew a couple hundred people in total, but this year’s Jamboree is expected to be a breakthrough. And that’s because “this is the first year that we’ve been organized,” Carney said.
There’s now a committee that includes Carney, Hayleigh Federowicz, Tre Douglas, Whakim Lumpkins and many others. The event has also garnered the backing of several local sponsors.
“We have an army now, so that’s made things a lot easier,” said Carney, the former standout Olean High athlete and star Buffalo State football player. “In previous years, logistical stuff didn’t get taken care of until June. This year, all that stuff has been set up. At this point, we’re just focusing on spreading the word.
“We’re expecting this year to be a major step in the right direction.”
TO THAT end, the event will have a number of food vendors, primarily from Black-owned local businesses, including soul food and a Sunday brunch. It will feature multiple DJs and over 30 musical acts from around the country, ranging from R&B to hip-hop to reggae to a violinist group, highlighted by the well-known Buffalo-based reggae band and Juno Award-winner Neville Francis & The Riddim Posse.
It will also include, among other attractions, a cornhole tournament, a 3-point basketball shootout and kids games.
“There’s some really talented people who want to come down and be part of what we have going on,” said Carney, an established rap artist who used his industry connections to help land many of those acts and will be among the performers. “(So you have) that element, being more organized, three years experience … you add all these different elements into this pot, it has the makings of being something truly special.”
ORGANIZERS want to center the Jamboree around the culture. They want to “make it a good time.” But, again, its purpose goes beyond just food and music, and even the historical component.
The event has helped raise money for local causes, beginning with a $2,500 donation in 2021 to an aspiring cinematographer and increasing in total ever since. It’s also added a scholarship: The Create the Culture Unity and Citizenship Award.
The goal for this year is to raise $20,000, which will help fund the scholarship and be used to give back to the community, which has long been Carney’s adjoining aim through his local “Create the Culture” group.
“I think that’s the most important part of all of this,” Carney said. “We’re here for a bigger purpose.”
As a kid, Carney joked with his friends that one day he’d throw his own party to celebrate black culture, that he’d be the one to introduce something like this to the area. Years later, he’s made that a reality. His hope now is that it can be used to help promote diversity in a way that didn’t exist before.
“I’ve thought about what it would have been like to have something like this,” he said, “to teach me about my history on that side. I am Black and and I am white, just as much as each other, but I didn’t have a lot of influence on that Black side. To those who grew up like myself, it’s giving them that opportunity to have that avenue, to not only be educated, but to be around a culture that’s not very prevalent here.”
But their message is clear: All are welcome and encouraged to attend the Juneteenth Jamboree.
It’s for everyone’s enjoyment. And unity is the goal.
“It’s not about Black and white,” Carney said. “Is it a celebration of Black culture? Absolutely, we’re not shying away from that. We want to educate, and I think we all need to take time to do that, and we’re going to …
“But it’s not about only Black people showing up, the same way it’s not about Italian people showing up to the St. John’s Festival. At the end of the day, it’s inclusive. It’s not just for one race, it’s not just for one specific type of person. It’s about unity, creating something in this community that everyone can enjoy.”
MEANWHILE, the African Center for Cultural Development will also host a Juneteenth Celebration noon to 3 p.m. June 24 on the Bethany Lutheran Church grounds, 6 Leo Moss Drive.
It will be an old-fashioned “block party”-type event with recorded boombox music, food, fun and a few raffle items/baskets.
For more information contact Della Moore, director of the center, at (215) 704-6608.